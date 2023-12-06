Global Couplings Strategic Business Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 from $1.3 Billion in 2022 - U.S. is Estimated at $305.4 Mn, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

DUBLIN , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Couplings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Couplings Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Couplings estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Elastomeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$741.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metallic segment is estimated at 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The pandemic has presented unique challenges for manufacturers in the couplings industry. These challenges have necessitated the development of contingency plans to ensure business continuity. To assess the performance of this industry, it's important to look at major end-use markets for couplings.

The global construction industry, for instance, experienced a reset and varying growth trajectories during the pandemic, with fluctuations in growth rates from 2019 through 2021. Similarly, the mining sector also witnessed changes in revenue estimates and forecasts in terms of US billion dollars between 2019 and 2021.

Couplings, as a critical component in various mechanical systems, come in different types such as elastomeric, metallic, and mechanical couplings. To gain insights into the market prospects and outlook, it's essential to analyze these different coupling types. Currently, the global couplings market is segmented into various types, including elastomeric, metallic, mechanical, and others, with each type contributing differently to the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $305.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Couplings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$305.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$377.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Flexible Shaft Couplings Gain Traction
  • A Review of Gear Couplings Market
  • Fluid Couplings Market: An Overview
  • Fluid Couplings as the Ideal Place for Sensors
  • Advancements in Servomotor Coupling Technology
  • Safety Coupling for the International Space Station (ISS)
  • Digital Automatic Couplings (DACs) Enhance Efficiency
  • Use of High-tech Materials in Coupling Technology
  • Importance of Automotive Driveshaft Couplings
  • World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
  • Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Established Role in Aerospace Industry
  • Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
  • Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
  • Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum
  • Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021
  • The US Oil & Gas Industry: Outlook for 2021
  • Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Demand
  • Elastomeric Couplings Gain Preference in Wastewater Treatment Facilities
  • Rugged Couplings Gain Traction in Hazardous Area Applications
  • Mainstream Role in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 135 Featured)

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Altra Industrial Motion Corporation
  • Boston Gear
  • Challenge Power Transmission Ltd
  • Anmark
  • Camozzi Industries spa Societa Unipersonale
  • Bea Ingranaggi SpA
  • Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG
  • ALMA driving elements GmbH
  • ComInTec
  • Colder Products Company
  • Colly Flowtech
  • AMG-PESCH
  • Arestho
  • 123hose

Global Textile Machinery Business Report 2023-2030 - Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to Benefit Textile Machinery Industry

The "Textile Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Textile Machinery...
Global Electronics Recycling Business Report 2023-2030: Recyclers Collaborating with Device Manufacturers Gaining Traction

The "Electronics Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Electronics...
