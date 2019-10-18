Global Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market to 2025: Market is Projected to Grow by Over US$125 Billion
Oct 18, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Courier, Express & Parcel Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Courier, Express & Parcel Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$128.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%.
Courier, Express & Parcel Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$397 Billion by the year 2025, Courier, Express & Parcel Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Courier, Express & Parcel Services will reach a market size of US$23.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Allied Express Transport
- American Expediting
- Aramex Pjsc
- Bdp International
- Beavex Incorporated
- Dpd Group
- Dhl International GMBH - Dhl Express
- Fedex Corporation
- Parcelforce Worldwide
- Pos Malaysia Berhad
- Poste Italiane S.P.A
- Qantas Courier Limited
- Royal Postnl
- Sf Express Co., Ltd.
- Sg Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Singapore Post Limited
- United Parcel Service
- Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.
