Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Resesrch Report 2023-2028: CEP Providers Forge Strategic Partnerships to Take Advantage of Online Gifting Trends and WFH Policies

11 Sep, 2023, 14:45 ET

The global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market size reached US$ 415.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 540.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

The global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market size reached US$ 415.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 540.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

The current surge in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) services is a global phenomenon driven by the appeal of secure delivery options, cost-efficiency, and the convenience of parcel tracking. Factors such as rapid urbanization, globalization, and the substantial growth in cross-border trade routes are key drivers behind this market's positive trajectory.

Furthermore, the increasing disposable income of individuals and the flourishing e-commerce sector, fueled by changing consumer preferences toward online shopping, are pivotal contributors to market expansion. E-commerce companies are actively forging strategic partnerships with CEP providers to facilitate product deliveries both domestically and internationally, further enhancing the market's prospects.

CEP providers are also enhancing their offerings with value-added services, including mobile product tracking, SMS and email notifications, and recorded call capabilities. The growing reliance on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and personal computers (PCs), coupled with expanding internet accessibility, is fostering a favorable market environment.

In addition to these factors, CEP service providers' adoption of advanced digital technologies, such as delivery lockers, autonomous vehicles, and drone deliveries, is propelling market growth. These technological innovations enable providers to enhance operational efficiency and effectively meet customer demands.

Moreover, the significant growth of the manufacturing industry is another positive influence on the market. Additionally, the rising trend of sending online gifts for special occasions and the widespread adoption of the work-from-home (WFH) policy by various organizations are driving market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 

  • Aramex PJSC
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • Fedex Corporation
  • La Poste SA
  • Pos Malaysia Berhad
  • Poste Italiane SpA.
  • PostNL NV
  • Qantas Courier Limited
  • Royal Mail Group Plc
  • SF Express Co. Ltd.
  • SG Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Singapore Post Ltd.
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • Yamato Transport Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Service Type:

  • B2B (Business-to-Business)
  • B2C (Business-to-Consumer)
  • C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

Breakup by Destination:

  • Domestic
  • International

Breakup by Type:

  • Air
  • Ship
  • Subway
  • Road

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

  • Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
  • Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)
  • Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

