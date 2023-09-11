Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Resesrch Report 2023-2028: CEP Providers Forge Strategic Partnerships to Take Advantage of Online Gifting Trends and WFH Policies

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Courier, Express and Parcel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market size reached US$ 415.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 540.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

The current surge in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) services is a global phenomenon driven by the appeal of secure delivery options, cost-efficiency, and the convenience of parcel tracking. Factors such as rapid urbanization, globalization, and the substantial growth in cross-border trade routes are key drivers behind this market's positive trajectory.

Furthermore, the increasing disposable income of individuals and the flourishing e-commerce sector, fueled by changing consumer preferences toward online shopping, are pivotal contributors to market expansion. E-commerce companies are actively forging strategic partnerships with CEP providers to facilitate product deliveries both domestically and internationally, further enhancing the market's prospects.

CEP providers are also enhancing their offerings with value-added services, including mobile product tracking, SMS and email notifications, and recorded call capabilities. The growing reliance on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and personal computers (PCs), coupled with expanding internet accessibility, is fostering a favorable market environment.

In addition to these factors, CEP service providers' adoption of advanced digital technologies, such as delivery lockers, autonomous vehicles, and drone deliveries, is propelling market growth. These technological innovations enable providers to enhance operational efficiency and effectively meet customer demands.

Moreover, the significant growth of the manufacturing industry is another positive influence on the market. Additionally, the rising trend of sending online gifts for special occasions and the widespread adoption of the work-from-home (WFH) policy by various organizations are driving market expansion.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global courier, express and parcel market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global courier, express and parcel market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global courier, express and parcel market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global courier, express and parcel market?

What is the breakup of the global courier, express and parcel market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the global courier, express and parcel market based on the destination?

What is the breakup of the global courier, express and parcel market based on type?

What is the breakup of the global courier, express and parcel market based on the end-use sector?

What are the key regions in the global courier, express and parcel market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global courier, express and parcel market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Aramex PJSC

Deutsche Post AG

Fedex Corporation

La Poste SA

Pos Malaysia Berhad

Poste Italiane SpA.

PostNL NV

Qantas Courier Limited

Royal Mail Group Plc

SF Express Co. Ltd.

SG Holdings Co. Ltd.

Singapore Post Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Yamato Transport Co.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Service Type:

B2B (Business-to-Business)

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

Breakup by Destination:

Domestic

International

Breakup by Type:

Air

Ship

Subway

Road

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)

Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxdtiq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets