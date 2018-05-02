NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Services



CEP services are provided on a door-to-door basis. A courier is a company or person who delivers mail, messages and parcels.



Technavio's analysts forecast Global Courier, Express, and Parcel market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% from 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Courier, Express, and Parcel market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• A-1 Express

• Allied Express

• Aramex

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• FedEx

• UPS



Market driver

• Growing international trade spurred by the liberalization of trade conditions through various free trade agreements

Market challenge

• Lack of supply chain visibility

Market trend

• Growing integration of LMD models with CEP companies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



