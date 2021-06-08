Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

The growing e-commerce market is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of supply chain visibility affecting vendor-customer relationship will hamper the market growth.

Courier, Express, And Parcel Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC had the largest market share in the courier, express, and parcel market in 2021, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies will significantly influence courier, express, and parcel market growth in this region. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for courier, express, and parcels in the region.

Companies Covered:

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Consumer

Market segments

Comparison by Consumer

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 on consumer segment

Market opportunity by Consumer

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

