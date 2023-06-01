Global Courier, Express and Parcel Market Report 2023: Development of Cross-border Trade Channels Drives Growth

01 Jun, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Courier, Express and Parcel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Aramex PJSC
- Deutsche Post AG
- Fedex Corporation
- La Poste SA
- Pos Malaysia Berhad
- Poste Italiane SpA
- PostNL NV
- Qantas Courier Ltd.
- Royal Mail Group Plc
- SF Express Co. Ltd.
- SG Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Singapore Post Ltd.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- Yamato Transport Co. Ltd.
This report on global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market by segmenting the market based on service type, destination, transport medium, end-user Sector, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the courier, express and parcel (CEP) market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing E-commerce Sector
- Development of Cross-border Trade Channels
- Technological Advancements
Challenges
- Lack of Proper Infrastructure and Technology
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Service Type
- B2B (Business-to-Business)
- B2C (Business-to-Consumer)
- C2C (Customer-to-Customer)
by Destination
- Domestic
- International
by Transport Medium
- Air
- Ship
- Subway
- Road
by End-Use Sector
- Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
- Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)
- Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
