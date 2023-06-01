Global Courier, Express and Parcel Market Report 2023: Development of Cross-border Trade Channels Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Courier, Express and Parcel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% during 2023-2030.

This report on global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market by segmenting the market based on service type, destination, transport medium, end-user Sector, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the courier, express and parcel (CEP) market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing E-commerce Sector

Development of Cross-border Trade Channels

Technological Advancements

Challenges

Lack of Proper Infrastructure and Technology

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Service Type

B2B (Business-to-Business)

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

by Destination

Domestic

International

by Transport Medium

Air

Ship

Subway

Road

by End-Use Sector

Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)

Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

