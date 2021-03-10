Global Couriers and Messengers Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring United Parcel Service; FedEx Corporation; United States Postal Service; Deutsche Post DHL Group and SF Holdings

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Couriers and Messengers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global couriers and messengers market is expected to grow from $563.43 billion in 2020 to $598.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

Couriers and Messengers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global couriers and messengers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the couriers and messengers market include United Parcel Service; FedEx Corporation; United States Postal Service; Deutsche Post DHL Group and SF Holdings.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $918.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.



The couriers and messengers' market consist of sales of courier and messenger services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide tracked, guaranteed, and express delivery services of parcels within intercity, local, and/or international geographies without operating under a universal service obligation.

The industry includes the establishments that provide sorting and transportation activities of parcels. The industry also includes establishments that provide local messengers which usually deliver the parcels within a metropolitan or single urban area and mostly use bicycles, on-foot, small trucks, or vans. The couriers and messengers market is segmented into domestic couriers and international couriers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global couriers and messengers market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global couriers and messengers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global couriers and messengers market.



Courier and express delivery service providers are increasingly using automated parcel terminals. Automated parcel terminals are computer-controlled units which allow customers to collect, hand in and return parcels around the clock. These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall such as walkways, convention centres, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenient stores, gas stations and railway stations.

These terminals improve the quality of delivery services network and reduce last mile delivery management costs for the company. Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is expected to reach $ 1.06 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for these automated systems.



9. Couriers and Messengers Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



