LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long-awaited return to the runway, L Gray Image Consulting, LLC is excited to produce Global Couture Gala (GCG), fashion event themed "Bridging Cultures Embracing Diversity" with top emerging couture designers who were selected from various countries around the world. GCG is in partnership with HODL- GalaxE where the two worlds of cryptotainment and fashion unite in an evening. GCG is a world class, one of a kind, fashion extravaganza Presented by PORSCHE DTLA. Other sponsors for the show include Sheraton Grand Los Angeles and House Studios. GCG kicks off the official fashion calendar and will stream live on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the iconic Majestic, a beautiful masterpiece located in downtown Los Angeles.

The purpose of the Global Couture Gala (GCG) is to provide a global fashion platform highlighting couture designers from diverse cultures around the world, to increase economic empowerment and promote LA tourism. The couture designers showing on the runway have styled some of the world's top celebrities for red carpet events and award shows. "Too often many of these designers don't show during Fashion Week Season at top fashion capitals of the world," said Linda Gray, Founder and Executive Producer of GCG. "By hosting this event in LA, it will give these designers an opportunity of a lifetime to highlight their talent and showcase their exquisite designs on a world stage reminiscent of their heritage and international style."

"The creative work of Linda and her team identifies with our core values to support events that promote diversity and inclusion," said Victor Ghassemi, General Manager, Porsche DTLA. "We look forward to this exciting event, supporting the gala and working with the GCG team."

HODL-GalaxE formed a new partnership with Global Couture Gala to tap the multi-million dollar NFT fashion metaverse which will leverage the combined power of crypto, entertainment and high-end fashion to create a brand new "cryptotainment" industry. The goal of the partnership is to capture the multi-billion "cryptotainment" NFT market by making high end couture fashion a major focus. Jenny Ta, Co-founder and COO of HODL-GalaxE said: "Bringing the best of all worlds together is an empowering prospect. Building cultural understanding is much like bringing the historically separate realms of finance, entertainment and fashion together to create something amazing. I'm excited about our partnership."

WHAT: 2022 Global Couture Gala

WHERE: Majestic DTLA - 650 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles, California 90014

WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 2022 - 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

GCG commenced with red carpet arrivals, opening cocktail reception, couture runway show, live entertainment, after party with live streaming. The 2022 event is hosted by Award Winning Television News Personalities, Sharon Tay and DeMarco Morgan.

"GCG is rooted in diversity and inclusion and has some similarity to the New York Met Gala but framed with a distinctive, creative vision fitting for a high profile Los Angeles Red Carpet Fashion event. We want to bring diverse cultures together to share, be inspired and collaborate through various experiences. GCG was postponed in March 2020 due to the pandemic that impacted the world. People are excited to get dressed up again and see live events return. The Majestic venue will be transformed into an international runway presentation of creativity and innovation. It will surely be an evening of unparalleled excitement where fashion, beauty, live performances, cryptotainment and diverse cultures come together under one roof to celebrate diversity and inclusion," said Gray.

