Global Coverage of Privacy Regulations from RadarFirst

News provided by

RadarFirst

02 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RadarFirst announced today that Radar® Privacy, the de facto standard for privacy incident response, has expanded its breach law library to offer automation of risk assessment for all global data privacy regulations in jurisdictions with over 1 million individuals.

"Operating in compliance with the patchwork of global privacy laws is a significant challenge for any organization where the risks of noncompliance could mean severe financial penalties or irreparable harm to consumer trust. Radar Privacy's global coverage offers customers access to defensible breach decisioning in any scenario," said Lauren Wallace, Chief Privacy Officer and General Counsel at RadarFirst.

Every year, new legislation is enacted, and existing laws are amended to better protect the personal information of hundreds of millions of people. Globally, legislative nuances within data privacy regulations reflect each country's cultural, economic, and political ideas. This complex privacy legislation environment provides a moving target for organizations that collect, manage, or exchange personal data and, in the event of a data breach, slows their ability to perform a risk assessment to determine which actions are necessary to meet compliance with the applicable laws.

As dozens of impactful laws have passed worldwide, RadarFirst's team has worked to ensure the Radar Privacy platform remains current with relevant legislation and that RadarFirst customers can demonstrate compliance with each law.

Radar Privacy's global privacy law coverage operates in tandem with automated risk scoring coverage for industry-specific regulations such as the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and other sectors at the federal and state levels.

"Organizations doing business at a national level or global scale need solutions to monitor, assess, and investigate incidents within strict and highly enforced breach notification timelines. Radar Privacy's global coverage gives business leaders the time and information they need to make defensible decisions and best position them to protect their customers," said Don India, CEO of RadarFirst.

Organizations that rely on third-party data managers must be able to investigate incidents that occur through such vendors. Global coverage of privacy regulation makes Radar Privacy a necessity for international organizations in need of a solution to transform and operationalize privacy incident management processes and third-party vendor management.

For more information visit radarfirst.com.

About RadarFirst

RadarFirst offers innovative software solutions to data privacy challenges in today's increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations. With RadarFirst's patented SaaS-based incident response management solution, Radar® Privacy, organizations make consistent, defensible breach notification decisions in a fraction of the time. The Radar® Breach Guidance Engine profiles and scores data privacy incidents and generates incident-specific notification recommendations to help ensure compliance with data breach laws and contractual notification obligations. Privacy leaders around the globe rely on Radar® Privacy for an efficient, consistent, and defensible solution for privacy incident response. To learn more about simplifying your incident management with RadarFirst, visit radarfirst.com.

SOURCE RadarFirst

