Global Covid-19 Diagnostic Market Report 2023: Featuring Abacus Diagnostica, Becton, Dickinson, bioMerieux, Janssen & More

The pandemic may be ending but Covid-19 is here to stay.

This is still a dynamic market as multiple competitors are vying for the very lucrative future for respiratory diagnostics.

New variants and the situation in China have changed the pandemic outlook. And we have changed ours. Get the revised outlook based on the latest data. A new dynamic market is emerging for Covid-19 based diagnostics. Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home.

Saliva tests? Handheld multiplex testers? Home-based testing sticks? And what about the Workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in this report.

Revenue, technology, products and channels. They are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with the publisher's Market Guides and Situation Analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guidance for Executives

1.3 COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Pandemics?

2.2 The Role of Zoonosis

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 PCR

2.3.2 PCR Multiplex

2.3.3 SEQ

2.3.4 Antigen

2.3.5 Antibodies

2.3.6 Instruments

2.3.7 Reagents and Kits

2.3.8 Extract

2.3.9 Collect

2.3.10 Public

2.3.11 Hospital

2.3.12 Clinic

2.3.13 Workplace

2.3.14 DTC/OTC

2.3.15 Wastewater

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Authors

2.5 Historical Perspective on Pandemics

2.5.1 HIV/AIDS Pandemic 2005-2012

2.5.2 Flu Pandemic 1968

2.5.3 Asian Flu 1956-1958

2.5.4 Spanish Flu 1918

2.5.5 Sixth Cholera Pandemic 1910-1911

2.5.6 Flu Pandemic 1889-1890

2.5.7 The Black Death 1346-1353

3 The Pandemic Overview

3.1 What is a Virus?

3.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?

3.1.2 Viral Structure

3.1.3 The Viral Genome

3.1.4 Viral Mutation

3.2 The Coronavirus

3.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

3.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)

3.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus.

3.3 Pandemic Diagnostics

3.3.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

3.3.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based

3.3.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay

3.3.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

4 Industry Structure

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Diagnostic Company Profiles

6 Covid-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments

7 The Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics

8 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Technology

8.1 PCR

8.2 PCR Multiplex

8.3 Sequencing

8.4 Antibody

8.5 Antigen

9 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Product

9.1 Instruments

9.2 Reagents & Kits

9.3 Extraction

9.4 Collection

10 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Channel

10.1 Public

10.2 Hospital

10.3 Clinic

10.4 Workplace

10.5 DTC/OTC

10.6 Wastewater

11 Appendix

11.1 U.S., Europe, Asia Approved COVID-19 Assays

Companies Mentioned





Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Laboratories

Accel Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Access Bio

ADT Biotech

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Agilent/Dako

Altona Diagnostics

Alveo Technologies

Anatolia Geneworks

Anitoa

Antelope Dx

Applied BioCode

Applied DNA Sciences

Assurance Scientific Laboratories

Aureum Diagnostics

Aurora Biomed

Aus Diagnostics

Autobio Diagnostics

Baebies

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics CoLtd

BillionToOne

Binx Health

Biocartis

Biodesix Inc.

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Celemics

Cepheid (Danaher)

Chembio

Co Diagnostics

Color Genomics

CTK Biotech

Cue Health

Curetis N.V/ Curetis GmbH

Detect

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A.

Domus Diagnostics

Element Biosciences

Ellume

Enzo Biochem

Everywell

Fluxergy

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

Fusion Genomics.

Fyr Diagnostics

Genedrive

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx (Roche)

Genomadix

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Hibergene Diagnostics

Hologic

Illumina

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Laboratory Corporation of America

Letsgetchecked

Lexagene

LightDeck Diagnostics

Luminex (DiaSorin)

LumiraDx

Mammoth Biosciences

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mbio Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech ( Thermo Fisher )

) Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

And More

