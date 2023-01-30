Global Covid-19 Diagnostic Market Report 2023: Featuring Abacus Diagnostica, Becton, Dickinson, bioMerieux, Janssen & More

Jan 30, 2023, 09:30 ET
The "Global Covid-19 Diagnostic Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Channel and Country with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pandemic may be ending but Covid-19 is here to stay.
This is still a dynamic market as multiple competitors are vying for the very lucrative future for respiratory diagnostics.
New variants and the situation in China have changed the pandemic outlook. And we have changed ours. Get the revised outlook based on the latest data. A new dynamic market is emerging for Covid-19 based diagnostics. Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home.
Saliva tests? Handheld multiplex testers? Home-based testing sticks? And what about the Workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in this report.
Revenue, technology, products and channels. They are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with the publisher's Market Guides and Situation Analysis.
All report data is available in Excel format on request. Make projections with confidence using the latest data.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis
1.2 Guidance for Executives
1.3 COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What are Pandemics?
2.2 The Role of Zoonosis
2.3 Market Definition
2.3.1 PCR
2.3.2 PCR Multiplex
2.3.3 SEQ
2.3.4 Antigen
2.3.5 Antibodies
2.3.6 Instruments
2.3.7 Reagents and Kits
2.3.8 Extract
2.3.9 Collect
2.3.10 Public
2.3.11 Hospital
2.3.12 Clinic
2.3.13 Workplace
2.3.14 DTC/OTC
2.3.15 Wastewater
2.4 Methodology
2.4.1 Sources
2.4.2 Authors
2.5 Historical Perspective on Pandemics
2.5.1 HIV/AIDS Pandemic 2005-2012
2.5.2 Flu Pandemic 1968
2.5.3 Asian Flu 1956-1958
2.5.4 Spanish Flu 1918
2.5.5 Sixth Cholera Pandemic 1910-1911
2.5.6 Flu Pandemic 1889-1890
2.5.7 The Black Death 1346-1353
3 The Pandemic Overview
3.1 What is a Virus?
3.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?
3.1.2 Viral Structure
3.1.3 The Viral Genome
3.1.4 Viral Mutation
3.2 The Coronavirus
3.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)
3.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)
3.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus.
3.3 Pandemic Diagnostics
3.3.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread
3.3.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based
3.3.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay
3.3.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues
4 Industry Structure
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier
4.1.5 Pathology Supplier
4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory
4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory
4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory
4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
4.1.10 Audit Body
4.1.11 Certification Body
5 Diagnostic Company Profiles
6 Covid-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments
7 The Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics
8 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Technology
8.1 PCR
8.2 PCR Multiplex
8.3 Sequencing
8.4 Antibody
8.5 Antigen
9 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Product
9.1 Instruments
9.2 Reagents & Kits
9.3 Extraction
9.4 Collection
10 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Channel
10.1 Public
10.2 Hospital
10.3 Clinic
10.4 Workplace
10.5 DTC/OTC
10.6 Wastewater
11 Appendix
11.1 U.S., Europe, Asia Approved COVID-19 Assays
