Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Report 2022-2030: Manufacturers are Focusing on Strategies Such as Plant Capacity/Production Capacity Expansion to Meet the Increasing Demand

The global COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is expected to grow from $5.55 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The market is expected to reach $7.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

Major players in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical, Alembic Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt Ltd., Sandoz Srl, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical (Haimen) Co. Ltd. and Yatai Pharma.

The COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market consists of sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the manufacturing of COVID-19 drugs. The active pharmaceutical ingredients are chemicals which are responsible for pharmacological activity in the human body and are used as a base in pharmaceutical drug or medicine. The APIs used for the preparation of COVID-19 drugs and include Azithromycin, Fentanyl, Albuterol, Cisatracurium and others.



The main classes of drugs in COVID-19 drug-associated APIs are antimalarials, bronchodilators, antibiotics, antivirals and others. Antimalarial drugs, or simply antimalarials, are antiparasitic chemical agents which can be utilized to cure or prevent malaria. They are generally organically sourced. The different types of drugs include generic, branded and involves various modes of businesses such as captive API, merchant API.



North America is the largest region in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



High demand for some antiretrovirals, antimalarials, sedatives, bronchodilators, and other respiratory drugs drives the demand for the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in the production of COVID-19 drugs. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the biologically active component used in manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs.

Remdesivir and Favipiravir are two common antiviral medications used currently for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir is a medication approved for emergency use in the USA and Japan for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir gained emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA on May 1, 2020, based on its preliminary data showing a faster time to recovery in hospitalized patients with several diseases.

Favipiravir, which used to treat influenza in Japan, has also shown a positive effect on COVID patients. As COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment, the demand for bronchodilators spiked significantly. Therefore, the increasing demand for antivirals, antimalarials, and bronchodilators is projected to boost the demand for COVID-19 associated drug APIs market over the forecast period.



Key players operating in the pharmaceutical industry that manufacturers COVID-19 drug associated APIs are focusing on strategies such as plant capacity or production capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Characteristics



3. COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs



5. COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Antimalarials

Bronchodilators

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Others

6.2. Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market, Segmentation By Synthesis Class, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Synthetic

Biotech

6.3. Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market, Segmentation By Business Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Captive API

Merchant API

7. COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical

Alembic Pharmaceutical

Wockhardt Ltd.

Sandoz Srl

Lupin Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical (Haimen) Co. Ltd.

Yatai Pharma

Zhejiang Guobang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Cipla

Shandong Boyuan Pharmaceutical

Aspiro Pharma

Qilu Antibiotics Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen China Resources Gosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Cheng Yi Pharmaceutical

Star Lake Bioscience Co. inc.

Hetero Labs

Geno Pharmaceuticals

Mylan Laboratories

IPCA Labs

Zydus Takeda

Mangalam Drugs & Organics

Wallace Pharma

