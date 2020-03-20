GLOBAL COVID-19 RELIEF COALITION TO BRING TOGETHER TOP SCIENTISTS, INNOVATORS, ENTREPRENEURS AND GOVERNMENTS TO CREATE IMPACTFUL SOLUTIONS AND DEPLOY THEM

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global COVID-19 Relief Coalition (GCRC)--a registered 501c3 non-profit in partnership with NEXUS, a leading global network of next-gen philanthropists, impact investors, and social entrepreneurs--are calling on the world to come together around one united effort to alleviate COVID-19. They are scientists, engineers, philanthropists, and citizen activists uniting to end the COVID-19 crisis. GCRC is galvanizing support from some of the top universities in the country, as well as some of the biggest corporations, philanthropists, and celebrities to create impactful solutions for the world.

GCRC believe that if they can unite the global COVID-19 efforts, they will have the opportunity to leverage the world's resources to make a more impactful change.

The Global COVID-19 Relief Coalition has two ongoing initiatives:

Global Solutions Effort--empowering the most creative solutions with resources, mentors, and the tools to deploy

LiveAid-style Virtual Concert--hosting a virtual "Live Aid" relief concert (details of which will be announced soon)

"Let's come together to harness the best of our 21st century technologies to deal with our 21st century problem," says Michael Snyder, PhD, Chair of Genetics, Stanford University, Stanford W. Ascherman Professor and Chair, Department of Genetics, Director, Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine, and advisor to GCRC.

Snyder has been at the forefront of Precision Health as the inventor of many widely adopted omics technologies, a member of ENCODE, and the first to publish on using wearable biosensors for medical purposes. Snyder is working to detecting diseases like COVID-19 before symptoms appear using scalable approaches like consumer wearable devices (e.g. Fitbit, Apple iWatch, Oura). In the long term, he and the researchers on his team are working to transform the healthcare system to keep people healthy rather than treating them when they get sick.

This is an open source, community effort. Please join GCRC.

For more information:

GCRC: www.goGCRC.com

Dr. Michael Snyder: www.bit.ly/snyderbio3

General inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Global COVID-19 Relief Coalition (GCRC)