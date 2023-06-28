Global COVID-19 Testing Markets Report 2023-2027 Featuring To 10 Vendors - Abbott, bioMerieux, Danaher, Hologic, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, QuidelOrtho, Roche, Siemens, ThermoFisher

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Testing Markets, 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides market sizing and estimates for COVID-19 tests with a discussion of the market impacts of COVID-19. The report's global analysis features research, such as 2022-2027 sales estimates and forecasts, for regions and countries.

Covid-19 testing has been at the forefront of battling the pandemic. However, as the pandemic recedes and becomes more endemic, what will happen to the ever-changing COVID-19 testing market? The publisher answers this question and more in COVID-19 Testing Markets, 2023.

The pandemic has been a learning curve for all parties to invest in diagnostic systems, as COVID-19 aptly pointed out. Notably, the pandemic reinforced the importance of testing and a significant number of companies are increasing their development of a wide selection of diagnostic tests in all markets. Diagnostics have been critical in the response to COVID-19.

Scope and Methodology

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests. The base year for data was 2022. Data are provided for 2022 and 2027 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2022 and 2027.

Competitive analysis is provided for the top ten participants in the market. Regional breakdowns are surveyed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The forecasted market analysis through 2027 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, the trajectory of COVID-19 and its variants, innovative technology and global use.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes an analysis and profiles of key companies competing in this industry, including a breakout of the top competitors in the COVID-19 testing market based on 2022 manufacturer revenues.

Some of the key topics and trends explored include:

  • At-Home Testing
  • Insurance Coverage
  • Multiplex Testing
  • Expiration of Public Health Emergency
  • New Variants on the Horizon
  • Immunoassay Testing
  • Molecular Testing

Companies profiled include:

  • Abbott
  • Access Bio, Inc
  • Becton-Dickinson
  • BioMerieux
  • Bio-Rad
  • Cue Health
  • Danaher corporation
  • Diasorin
  • ELITechGroup
  • Genedrive plc
  • Hologic
  • LumiraDx UK
  • OraSure Technologies
  • PerkinElmer, Inc
  • Qiagen
  • QuantuMDx
  • QuidelOrtho
  • Roche Diagnostic Corporation
  • Seegene
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Snibe Co. Ltd (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Industry at a Glance
  • Scope and Methodology
  • Size and Growth of the Market
  • Global COVID-19 Testing (Immunoassay, Molecular, Rapid) Sales by Segment, 2022-2027
  • Global COVID-19 Market by Key Segment (Molecular, Immunoassay), 2020-2027
  • Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
  • Competitive Outlook
  • Conclusion Highlights

Chapter 2: Introduction

  • Overview
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) 7-Day Case Snapshot Global by Country
    Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cumulative Cases and 7-Day Cases by WHO Region (Africa, Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, South-East Asia, West Pacific)
  • Country-Level COVID-19 Cumulative Cases Through April 11, 2023
  • Country-Level COVID-19 Cumulative Diagnostic Tests Administered, by Country Through April 11, 2023
  • New Cases vs. Total Cases for Select Countries with Uptick in Cases, by Country, April 2023

Chapter 3: Issues and Trends

  • At-Home Testing
  • At-Home COVID-19 Test Distribution of Sales, by Vendor (Abbott Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson, OraSure Technologies, Quidel, Siemens Healthineers, Others)
  • Insurance Coverage
  • Multiplex Testing
  • EUAs and Public Health Emergency Expiration
  • New Variants On the Horizon

Chapter 4: COVID-19 Immunoassay Testing

  • Overview
  • Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Rapid
  • Products
  • Antigen
  • Antibody
  • Market Size and Growth
  • Competitive Market Share
  • Immunoassay COVID-19 Vendor Market Share, by Vendor (Abbott, Beckman Coulter-Danaher, Becton Dickson, Diasorin, Fujirebio Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, QuidelOrtho, Roche, Siemens, ThermoFisher, Others), 2022 (%)

Chapter 5: COVID-19 Molecular Testing

  • Overview
  • Products
  • Selected Molecular EUA Tests for COVID-19
  • Market Size and Growth
  • Competitive Market Share
  • Molecular COVID-19 Vendor Market Share, by Vendor (Abbott, bioMerieux, Cepheid-Danaher, Hologic, Orasure Technologies, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, QuidelOrtho, Roche, ThermoFisher, Others), 2022 (%)

Chapter 6: Total COVID-19 Testing Market Summary

  • Market Overview
  • Global COVID-19 Testing (Immunoassay, Molecular, Rapid) Sales, by Segment, 2022-2027 ($MN)
  • Global IVD Market (COVID-19 Assays and Instruments, Excluding COVID-19 Assays and Instruments), 2019-2022, ($MN)
  • Global IVD Market, Distribution by Performance Segment (COVID-19 Assays and Instruments, Excluding COVID-19 Assays and Instruments), 2022 (%)
  • Market Segment by Test Type/Site
  • Global COVID-19 Testing by Test Site (Laboratory, Rapid/Near Patient) Sales by Segment, 2022-2027
  • Global COVID-19 IVD Market by Test Site, 2020-2022 and Forecast Through 2027 ($MN)
  • Laboratory-Based
  • Global Lab-based COVID-19 Testing Market, Distribution of Sales by Segment (Immunoassay, Molecular), 2022-2027 ($MN)
  • Point of Care
  • Global Rapid-based COVID-19 Testing Market, Distribution of Sales by Segment (Immunoassay, Molecular), 2022-2027 ($MN)
  • Global COVID-19 IVD Market by Test Method, 2020-2022 and Forecast Through 2027 ($MN)
  • Estimated Global COVID-19 Testing Market by Region, 2020-2022
  • COVID-19 Testing Market by Country, Estimated 2022 ($M)
  • Competitive Analysis
  •  Top 10 COVID-19 Vendors and Global Market Share, by Vendor (Abbott, bioMerieux, Danaher, Hologic, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, QuidelOrtho, Roche, Siemens, ThermoFisher, Others), 2022

Chapter 7: Selected Market Participants

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Access Bio, Inc
  • Beckman Coulter-Danaher
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Bio-Rad
  • bioMerieux
  • Cepheid-Danaher
  • Cue Health
  • Danaher Corporation
  • DiaSorin S.p.A.
  • ELITech Group S.A.S.
  • Fujirebio Diagnostics
  • Genedrive plc
  • Hologic, Inc
  • LumiraDx UK Limited
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • QuantuMDx Group, Ltd.
  • QuidelOrtho Corporation
  • Roche Diagnostic Corporation
  • Seegene, Inc
  • Siemens Healthineers GmbH
  • Snibe Co. Ltd (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

