Global COVID-19 Testing Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030, Declining by 16.3% - US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global COVID-19 Testing Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for COVID-19 Testing estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -16.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global COVID-19 Testing market is poised for growth, with anticipated annual revenue increases projected from 2022 to 2030. This upswing follows a period of steady expansion experienced between 2020 and 2022.

Diverse segments, including RT-PCR Assay Kits, Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes, Nasopharyngeal Swabs, Oropharyngeal Swabs, Nasal Swabs, and Other Specimen Types, contribute to the market's development.

In the report, RT-PCR Assay Kits, one of the segments, is expected to exhibit a -17.1% CAGR and achieve a market value of US$3.9 Billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. Similarly, the Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes segment is anticipated to witness growth with a -14.4% CAGR over the next eight years.

Geographically, pivotal regions like the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa significantly influence the market's dynamics. End-users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other applications are key drivers of market demand. This underscores the vital role of COVID-19 testing in healthcare and diagnostic industries.

The U.S. COVID-19 Testing market is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach US$56.9 Million by 2030, albeit with a -30.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, both anticipated to decline by -15.2% and -14.6%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is forecasted to decline at an approximate -13.9% CAGR.

Distinguished healthcare players like Abbott Laboratories, Hologic Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, amongst others, feature in the comprehensive competitor analysis.

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Types of COVID-19 Testing

Different Types of Coronavirus Tests

Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests

Rapid Tests Help in Controlling the Virus

How Will COVID-19 Testing Change in 2021

Massive Testing to Become a Way of Life

COVID-19 to Drive Hospital and Diagnostic Lab Revenues in 2021

COVID-19 Testing Witnesses Staggering Growth Due to Rising Incidence of Corona Virus

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in the Most Impacted Countries: As of September 1st, 2021

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Worldwide in Select Countries: As of September 1st, 2021

Molecular Tests (RT-PCR) Occupy a Predominant Share of the COVID-19 Testing Market

Select Approved COVID-19 Molecular Assay Tests

Immunoassays to Witness Fastest Growth

Increasing Demand for Antibody Tests

How Antibody (Serology) Tests Were Approved and Developed

Select COVID-19 Immunoassay Kits

List of US FDA Approved Antigen Tests

Nasopharyngeal/Oropharyngeal Swabs Remain Primary Sample Type

Diagnostic Laboratories Constitute the Largest End-use Segment

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Recent Launches

MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Rising Incidence of Coronavirus Cases Drive the Need for Testing

COVID-19 Most Impacted 18 Countries Worldwide: As on September 1st, 2021

Pandemic Gives Rise to Innovative Partnership Models

Broader Adoption of Reverse-Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction-based Diagnostics

Increasing Point-of-Care Molecular Testing

Accelerated Development and Faster Adoption of New Technologies

Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity in Asia and Shift of Supply

and Shift of Supply Positioning for the Future

Some Innovative Testing Methods for COVID-19:

CRISPR

Bioluminescence Testing

Lab-on-chip Testing

LAMpore Kits

Covid-19 NudgeBox Test by DNANudge

High Risk of Infection in Geriatric Population Drives COVID-19 Testing Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Rapid Test Kits Market for COVID-19 to Exhibit Exponential Growth

Select Approved COVID-19 Rapid Tests

Point-of-Care Tests Witness Rapid Growth

High-Speed NanoPCR Technology Developed for Point-of-Care Diagnosis of COVID-19

Mass Community Testing Holds the Key for Effective COVID-19 Management

The Need for Rapid Mass Testing Pushes for Production of Novel Testing Platforms

CRISPR Emerges as Cutting-Edge Biotechnology in COVID-19 Diagnostic Market

Innovations and Approvals

Portable PoC Test with a Smartphone Reader

with a Smartphone Reader Saliva Test

FDA Approves First Molecular Test for Asymptomatic Patients

New Molecular Test N1-STOP-LAMP

LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

Integration of Sophisticated Technology to Drive Market Growth

Isothermal Amplification: An Effective Alternative to RT-PCR for COVID-19 Testing

In-home Testing for Covid-19

FDA Authorizes Home Collection Option for LabCorp's COVID-19 Diagnostic Test

A Rapid Genomics Strategy to Trace Coronavirus

The pioneering of Rapid Genomics

Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Digital Technologies Gaining Adoption Amid COVID-19

List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps

Amazon Offers FDA-Approved COVID-19 Test

Alliance of BMGF and Life Science Companies Pledge to Improve Access

Ensuring the Perfect Mix of COVID-19 Testing

Testing Rate & Average Turnaround Time to Results as Key Metrics

Growing Significance of Pooled Testing

Participation of Public & Private Sector

Avoiding Supply Mismatch

Recent Launches

New Test Detects SARS-CoV-2 in Less Than Five Minutes

New COVID-19 Test Provides Faster Results and Eliminates False Negatives

New Rapid Lateral Flow Immunoassay Developed

University of California Develops Rapid, Accurate Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies

Develops Rapid, Accurate Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Abbott Plans Shipment of Tens of Millions of At-Home Coronavirus Tests Costing $25 in Early 2021

in Early 2021 Quidel Gains FDA Approval for Sofia 2 Antigen Test

2 Antigen Test Improving Medicine with Innovation and Technology and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Develop COVID-19 Testing Impact Calculator (U.S.)

Nanomix Offers eLab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test

Abbott Receives FDA Approval for BinaxNow

Roche Introduces Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test

DnaNudge Offers CovidNudge Test

Open-Source Toolkit Helps Developing Countries Meet Demand for COVID-19 Diagnostics

3M Joins Hands with MIT's Sikes Lab to Create Rapid & Affordable COVID-19 Test

Joins Hands with Sikes Lab to Create Rapid & Affordable COVID-19 Test ZTA Biotech Announces "Breakthrough" Development with Antibody Test

Molecular Diagnostics Firm QuantuMDx Group Set to Scale up Production of Rapid PCR COVID-19 Device

Mologic Granted CE Mark for Rapid Antigen Test

FDA Approves Abbott's COVID-19 Antigen Test

AptameXTM

COVID-19 Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 547 Featured)

Adaltis Srl

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

A*STAR Experimental Therapeutics Centre

AITbiotech Pte., Ltd.

Altimmune, Inc.

ADS Biotec, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

Access Bio, Inc.

Abwiz Bio Inc.

AB Diagnostic Systems GmbH

1drop, Inc.

3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd.

BlackBio Biotech India Ltd. Abacus Diagnostica Oy

Aldatu Biosciences

REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

US Emerges as a Major Market for COVID-19 Tests

for COVID-19 Tests Covid-19 Test Supply Chain Issues in the US

Challenges Associated with COVID-19 Testing

Impact of Surveillance Testing on COVID-19 Test Supply Chain

CDC Funding for Covid-19 Vaccination & Testing-Related Activities

Escalating Cases of COVID-19 Lead to Spurt in Diagnostic Test Innovations

Uptake of At-Home Tests Remains Modest

FDA Approves 2 Rapid, At-Home Coronavirus Tests

Select Point Of Care Home Tests in the US

Pharmacies Now Offering Over-The-Counter Same-day COVID Tests

HHS Introduces Pilot Program for Cartridge-based Covid-19 Molecular Test Kits

Oura Develops New Smart Ring to Detect Covid-19 Symptoms at Early Stage ( Finland )

) Issues with Existing Testing Options

Issues with At-Home and Point-of-Care Rapid Tests

Disparate Costs Continue to Plague US Covid-19 Testing

With Spike in COVID-19 Cases Roiling Testing Efforts, NIH Eyes on Rapid Tests to Push Capacity

Promising Technologies under RADx Program

Rapid COVID Tests: Important Tool for Recovery

California University Installs Vending Machines to Dispense COVID-19 Testing Kits to Students

FDA Assumes Lukewarm Stance to Home Tests despite COVID-19 Testing Lag in US

CMS Prioritizes Covid-19 Testing: Announces New Reimbursement Rules

CMS Decreases Price for High-Throughput Technology-Based Covid-19 Testing

Aging Demographics: A Major Driving Factor

NIH Funding

US FDA Approved COVID-19 Tests

CANADA

Market Analysis

New Cheaper and Faster COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit Obtains Approval

Canada Approves First Antigen-Based Rapid COVID-19 Test

Government of Ontario Introduces Covid-19 Screening Tests at Toronto Pearson International Airport

New Federal Rule in Canada for Air Passengers' COVID-19 Tests

JAPAN

Japan Moves to Low-Cost PCR Testing

Rapid Testing Still Costs a Bomb

Medical Clinics Edge

CHINA

China's Qingdao Embarks on Ambitious Mission to Test Entire Population of City for COVID-19 in Five Days

UNITED KINGDOM

Pandemic Exposes Deficiencies in the UK Healthcare System

UK Opens New Vaccine Centers to Expand Asymptomatic Covid-19 Testing

Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for UK-Bound Travellers

Mass Testing Program for COVID-19

Mass Testing in Schools

Mass Testing in Cities and Towns

New ` Mega Labs ` to Speed Up COVID-19 Testing in Early 2021

INDIA

India Hastens Strides toward COVID-19 Testing & Significantly Exceeds Testing Criteria Set by WTO

Increase in Daily Tests for COVID-19 in India

Indian Researchers Develop Foremost Paper-based Test to Get Handle over COVID-19

Researchers in India Successfully Develop Saliva-based Test for COVID-19

Successfully Develop Saliva-based Test for COVID-19 Home Kits for COVID-19 Testing in India

The Rockefeller Foundation Injects New Grants to Boost Covid-19 Testing & Surveillance in India

SOUTH KOREA

Authorities Succeed In Successfully Evading the Virus Impact

Widespread Roll Out of Testing Laboratories Yields Results

AFRICA

WHO Pushes for Rapid Testing to Boost Africa's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Testing Benefits from Existing TB and HIV Laboratory Systems

RDTs Arrive in African Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nelbiv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets