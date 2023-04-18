Global COVID-19 Testing Strategic Business Report 2023: U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Decrease by 30.7% CAGR to 2030

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global COVID-19 Testing Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for COVID-19 Testing estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -16.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

RT-PCR Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -17.1% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Immunoassay Test Strips/cassettes segment is readjusted to a revised -14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at -30.7% CAGR



The COVID-19 Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of -30.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -15.2% and -14.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -13.9% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Types of COVID-19 Testing

Different Types of Coronavirus Tests

Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests

Rapid Tests Help in Controlling the Virus

How Will COVID-19 Testing Change in 2021

Massive Testing to Become a Way of Life

COVID-19 to Drive Hospital and Diagnostic Lab Revenues in 2021

COVID-19 Testing Witnesses Staggering Growth Due to Rising Incidence of Corona Virus

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in the Most Impacted Countries: As of September 1st, 2021

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Worldwide in Select Countries: As of September 1st, 2021

Molecular Tests (RT-PCR) Occupy a Predominant Share of the COVID-19 Testing Market

Select Approved COVID-19 Molecular Assay Tests

Immunoassays to Witness Fastest Growth

Increasing Demand for Antibody Tests

How Antibody (Serology) Tests Were Approved and Developed

Select COVID-19 Immunoassay Kits

List of US FDA Approved Antigen Tests

Nasopharyngeal/Oropharyngeal Swabs Remain Primary Sample Type

Diagnostic Laboratories Constitute the Largest End-use Segment

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Recent Launches

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co., Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Advaite, Inc.

AlphaBiolabs Ltd

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

BioFire Diagnostics LLC

BioMedomics Inc

Bioscience ( Tianjin ) Diagnostic Technology Co., LTD

) Diagnostic Technology Co., LTD Cellex

Cepheid Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Dynamiker Biotechnology ( Tianjin ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

Hologic, Inc

Innovita Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Primerdesign Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Safecare Biotech( Hangzhou ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. SD Biosensor

Seegene Inc.

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co., LTD

3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Rising Incidence of Coronavirus Cases Drive the Need for Testing

COVID-19 Most Impacted 18 Countries Worldwide: As on September 1st, 2021

Pandemic Gives Rise to Innovative Partnership Models

Broader Adoption of Reverse-Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction-based Diagnostics

Increasing Point-of-Care Molecular Testing

Accelerated Development and Faster Adoption of New Technologies

Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity in Asia and Shift of Supply

and Shift of Supply Positioning for the Future

Some Innovative Testing Methods for COVID-19:

CRISPR

Bioluminescence Testing

Lab-on-chip Testing

LAMpore Kits

Covid-19 NudgeBox Test by DNANudge

High Risk of Infection in Geriatric Population Drives COVID-19 Testing Market

Rapid Test Kits Market for COVID-19 to Exhibit Exponential Growth

Select Approved COVID-19 Rapid Tests

Point-of-Care Tests Witness Rapid Growth

High-Speed NanoPCR Technology Developed for Point-of-Care Diagnosis of COVID-19

Mass Community Testing Holds the Key for Effective COVID-19 Management

The Need for Rapid Mass Testing Pushes for Production of Novel Testing Platforms

CRISPR Emerges as Cutting-Edge Biotechnology in COVID-19 Diagnostic Market

Innovations and Approvals

Portable PoC Test with a Smartphone Reader

with a Smartphone Reader Saliva Test

FDA Approves First Molecular Test for Asymptomatic Patients

New Molecular Test N1-STOP-LAMP

LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

Integration of Sophisticated Technology to Drive Market Growth

Isothermal Amplification: An Effective Alternative to RT-PCR for COVID-19 Testing

In-home Testing for Covid-19

FDA Authorizes Home Collection Option for LabCorp's COVID-19 Diagnostic Test

A Rapid Genomics Strategy to Trace Coronavirus

The pioneering of Rapid Genomics

Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Digital Technologies Gaining Adoption Amid COVID-19

List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps

Amazon Offers FDA-Approved COVID-19 Test

Alliance of BMGF and Life Science Companies Pledge to Improve Access

Ensuring the Perfect Mix of COVID-19 Testing

Testing Rate & Average Turnaround Time to Results as Key Metrics

Growing Significance of Pooled Testing

Participation of Public & Private Sector

Avoiding Supply Mismatch

Recent Launches

New Test Detects SARS-CoV-2 in Less Than Five Minutes

New COVID-19 Test Provides Faster Results and Eliminates False Negatives

New Rapid Lateral Flow Immunoassay Developed

University of California Develops Rapid, Accurate Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies

Develops Rapid, Accurate Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Abbott Plans Shipment of Tens of Millions of At-Home Coronavirus Tests Costing $25 in Early 2021

in Early 2021 Quidel Gains FDA Approval for Sofia 2 Antigen Test

2 Antigen Test Improving Medicine with Innovation and Technology and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Develop COVID-19 Testing Impact Calculator (U.S.)

Nanomix Offers eLab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test

Abbott Receives FDA Approval for BinaxNow

Roche Introduces Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test

DnaNudge Offers CovidNudge Test

Open-Source Toolkit Helps Developing Countries Meet Demand for COVID-19 Diagnostics

3M Joins Hands with MIT's Sikes Lab to Create Rapid & Affordable COVID-19 Test

Joins Hands with Sikes Lab to Create Rapid & Affordable COVID-19 Test ZTA Biotech Announces "Breakthrough" Development with Antibody Test

Molecular Diagnostics Firm QuantuMDx Group Set to Scale up Production of Rapid PCR COVID-19 Device

Mologic Granted CE Mark for Rapid Antigen Test

FDA Approves Abbott's COVID-19 Antigen Test

AptameXTM

COVID-19 Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

