Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2024: Emergence of Next-Generation Vaccine Platforms & Contract Manufacturers Accelerating COVID-19 Vaccine Production

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Vaccine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global COVID-19 vaccine market by revenue is expected to reach a value of USD 5 billion during 2021-2024.



The global COVID-19 vaccine market size is expected to reach over 5 billion by 2024. Constant focus by government agencies and several vaccine manufacturers to prevent human and economic losses due to the COVID-19 virus across the world is expected to boost the market's growth.

With several vendors implementing new strategies, including combining the phase 1 & 2 clinical trial stages and faster regulatory approvals from health agencies, the availability of vaccine doses across the globe is likely to grow during the forecast period.



Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Segmentation



The global Covid-19 vaccine market research report includes a detailed segmentation by technology, geography. Protein-based vaccines constitute the highest COVID-19 vaccine market share as they contain the purified pieces of pathogen rather than the whole pathogen to trigger the immune response. In the absence of any significant adverse effect on the human body, these vaccines are likely to observe substantial growth during the forecast period.

Novavax, Chinese Academy, and GSK/Sanofi are the major manufacturers that have approved protein-based vaccines for emergence use authorization. Protein-based vaccines can be used in patients with compromised immune responses.

Insights by Geography



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was witnessed across the globe. Countries such as the UK, the US, Italy, Spain, India, China were the most affected; however, Middle East and African countries observed a low to moderate occurrence rate. The APAC market dominated the global COVID-19 vaccine market with over 58% share, followed by Europe with 15% and North America with 12%.

The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America accounted for 10 % and 6%, respectively. Since the outbreak of the disease in 2019, which eventually was declared a pandemic by the WHO in March 2020, the spread has been thick and fast, swaying country after country and region after region.

Insights by Vendors



AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Moderna, Gamaleya, Bharat Biotech, and Pfizer are the major manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are intensely competitive and are characterized by rapid and significant technological progress in vaccine development. Multiple products have been approved by the USFDA, EU, and other regulatory bodies for emergency use authorization (EUA) worldwide. Many products are manufactured using the latest vaccine platforms in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the COVID-19 market during the forecast period:

Increased Initiatives for COVID-19 Vaccination

The emergence of Next Generation Vaccine Platforms for COVID-19 Vaccine

Fast Regulatory Approvals for COVID-19 Vaccines

Prominent Vendors

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Moderna

Gamaleya

Bharat Biotech

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

BioNTech

CureVac

Serum Institute of India

Novavax

Sinovac

Sinopharm

Upcoming Vendors

AnGes

AIVITA Biomedical

CanSinoBio

EuBiologics

Genexine

GreenLight Biosciences

Gennova

Heat Biologics

INOVIO

IIBR

Medicago

Symvivo

Valneva

Zydus Cadila

