Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market Report 2021: The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where Is The World Economy Headed in 2021?

According to the new updated study on COVID-19 Vaccines, approximately 53% of world population will be fully vaccinated by the end of the year 2021. This figure is expected to increase to 81% by the year 2022.

The rapid vaccination programmes launched around the world has led to millions of people being fully vaccinated, particularly in developed nations. With the rise in vaccination rates, measures designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 like mask mandates and capacity limits have been relaxed. The subsequent relaxation strengthened consumer confidence and allowed economic activity to return to normalcy. However, with the Covid-19 virus rapidly mutating, new variants have emerged in many parts of the world, posing a threat of potential future waves.

These new variants are more deadly than the original virus, more easily transmissible and can impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Viruses naturally change over time through the process of mutation. Among the thousands of variants currently circulating around the world, Delta (B.1.617.2), Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), and Gamma (P.1) have emerged as variants of concern, and the reason behind subsequent spike in infections.

These variants were first identified in India, the UK, South Africa, and Brazil respectively. The high number of Covid-19 cases also increases the risk of virus mutations, leading to the emergence of new variants. The spread of the Delta variant has forced some countries to step up their vaccination campaigns and bring back curbs on businesses, activity and travel.



Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer stand out not only as frontrunners but also as being more protective against newer variants. mRNA vaccine although never been licensed for use in humans before, is now being approved in the fight against COVID-19 largely because of the speed at which these vaccines can be produced. mRNA vaccines work by introducing a part of mRNA that reacts to the viral protein.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT - A GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where Is The World Economy Headed in 2021?

Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative

Dosing Interval Adjustment to Expand Coverage

Global COVID-19 Vaccine Inequity

Impact of Vaccine Inequity on the Labor Market

Emergency Use Approvals (EUAs) Dry Up in Developed Markets

Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat

THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS

Emergence of Delta Variant Sparks New Wave of Infections

Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?

E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers

Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries

& Other Countries California Strain Emerges to be more Contagious and Deadly

Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to Outsmart Vaccines?

Less Effectiveness of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against South African Variant Leads to its Halt

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of Efficacy against South African Variant

US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to Maximize Vaccine Protection Against Emerging Variants

Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Booster Covid-19 Shot to Provide Variant Protection

Moderna's Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical Study

AstraZeneca Plans to Adapt Covid-19 Vaccine against New Emerging Variants

Sinovac Vaccines Against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus to be Produced in 10 Weeks

AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

Roll-out Timeline of Select Frontrunners

COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details

COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details

Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine

After UK, Pfizer's Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-19 Vaccine Production

After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

AstraZeneca's Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval

J&J's Single Shot Vaccination Resumes After Temporary Suspension

Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson's Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis Moderna or Pfizer

Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020

Russia's Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60

Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60 China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinopharm

WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use

China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners

Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac's CoronaVac

AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Receive Emergency Use Approval in India

Sanofi Starts Trials of Second Vaccine on February 2021 after Disappointing Results of the First Vaccine

after Disappointing Results of the First Vaccine CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax Experiences Further Approval Delays To Produce Covid-19 Vaccine

Novavax Begins Crossover Arms for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK and South Africa

mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE

mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies

RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks

Key Challenges

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer

Efforts to Target New Application Areas

MARKET DYNAMICS

COVID-19 Vaccine Approvals Shift All Eyes toward Pre-Order and Distribution Statistics

Emergence of Novel Disease Variants Likely to Spell Need for Booster Shots

mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants

Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine May Require Third Dose, Companies Seek Approval

J&J Vaccine May Need a Booster Dose

Longer Interval between the Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Boost Antibody Levels

Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra

Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue

Vaccine Passports - The New Concept for Travel and Premises Access Permission

Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All

Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production

VACCINES FOR KIDS

Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

Existent Covid-19 Vaccines for Children

Precautions to be taken by the Children infected with Covid-19

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021)

Pfizer Aims to Obtain Vaccine Approval for Kids Aged 5-11 Years by Fall, 2021

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021)

Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns

Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17 in EU

REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS

Moderna, Inc. ( USA )

) Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/ Germany )

) AstraZeneca/ University of Oxford (The UK)

(The UK) Johnson & Johnson ( USA )

) CanSino Biologics, Inc. ( China )

) China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) ( China )

) Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ( China )

) Novavax, Inc. ( USA )

) Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( USA )

) Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline ( France /UK)

INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES

The Most Extensive Vaccine Program in the History of Mankind Is Upon Us

Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine Nationalism to Hamper Equitable Distribution of Vaccines

COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines

African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely Access to Successful Vaccines

COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)

World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capability

Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand

Technology Transfer and Other Payments

KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

Inactivated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on July 27, 2021

Protein-Subunit Vaccines

Protein-Subunit Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on July 27, 2021

Non-Replicating Viral-Vector

Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine in Preclinical Development: As on May 14th, 2021

Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on May 14th, 2021

Nucleic Acid Vaccines

RNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021

DNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021

Replicating Bacteria Vector

Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)

Live Attenuated Virus Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021

Live Attenuated Bacterial Vector Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on May 14th, 2021

Virus-like Particle Vaccines

Virus-like Particles (VLP) Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on May 14th, 2021

WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS



SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET: 2021



III. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 348

