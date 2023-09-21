Global COVID-19 Vaccines Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2025 - Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra

21 Sep, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Vaccines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2025
The COVID-19 Vaccines Market Report is your essential resource for data, insights, and strategic decision-making. This report provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics, dissecting intricate trends, and offering comprehensive competitor insights to shape your strategic choices.
Delve into the enormous market potential with a focus on the industry's projected growth. Evaluate the vaccine value's stability in major contributors like China and anticipate global vaccination rates in the upcoming years.
In 2020, annual COVID-19 vaccine doses were estimated at $255 million, set to soar to $60.7 billion by 2025. The value of annual doses in China is expected to level off at $23 billion by 2025, following a peak at $73 billion in 2021. Global vaccination rates are predicted to decrease to 47% by 2025, compared to the 73% estimated for 2022.
Africa is anticipated to reach a vaccinated population of only 12% by 2023, dwindling to 4% by 2025. In contrast, France is projected to achieve a vaccination rate of 92% by the end of 2022. Worldwide, the number of administered doses is expected to rise to 4,186 million by 2025. Don't miss out on these critical insights for informed decision-making.
Key Topics Covered:
COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT - A GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
- South Africa: Omicron's Origin Location
- Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry
- Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases
- Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant
- Fears of Tourism Industry
- Industry Response to the Travel Curbs
- Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
- Financial Impact
- Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron
- Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron
- With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
- At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
- Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
- Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- Widening Revenue Gap between mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines & their Rivals
- COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Set to Reap Rich Dividends from Booster Shots
- Are COVID-19 Boosters Going to Follow Flu Shot Pattern?
- Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative
- Despite US Donation, Global Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccines Remains Far Short of Target
- Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat
THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS
- Emergence of Delta Variant Sparks New Wave of Infections
- Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?
- E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers
- California Strain Emerges to be more Contagious and Deadly
- Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to Outsmart Vaccines?
- Less Effectiveness of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against South African Variant Leads to its Halt
- Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of Efficacy against South African Variant
- US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to Maximize Vaccine Protection Against Emerging Variants
- AstraZeneca Vaccine Effective against New Emerging Variants
- Sinovac Vaccines Effective against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus
AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT
- COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details
- COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details
- Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization
- UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine
- After UK, Pfizer's Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU
- Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-19 Vaccine Production
- After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA
- Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US
- AstraZeneca's Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval
- J&J's Single Shot Vaccination Resumes After Temporary Suspension
- Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine
- A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
- Johnson & Johnson's Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis Moderna or Pfizer
- Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020
- Russia's Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60
- China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinopharm
- WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use
- China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners
- Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac's CoronaVac
- AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Receive Emergency Use Approval in India
- Sanofi-GSK to Offer Vaccine at a Discounted Rate
- CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine
- Novavax Obtains First Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine
mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE
- mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies
- RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks
- Key Challenges
- mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer
- Efforts to Target New Application Areas
MARKET DYNAMICS
- Rise of Vaccine Passports: Key to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions & Ensure Public Safety
- Developments Regarding Digital Certificates
- COVID-19 Vaccine Passport: Insights & Progress
- Regions/Countries Planning to Seek Vaccine Passport
- mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants
- Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose
- Longer Interval between the Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Boost Antibody Levels
- Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra
- Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue
- Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All
- Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production
VACCINES FOR KIDS
- Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Controlling Efforts
- US FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 5-11 Years, and 12 to 15 Years Age
- Pfizer Approves Vaccine for Kids Aged 5-11 Years
- Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021)
- Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns
- COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17 in EU
FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS
- Moderna, Inc. (USA)
- Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)
- AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)
- China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)
- Novavax, Inc. (USA)
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)
- Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)
INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES
- Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine
- Vaccine Nationalism Hampers Equitable Distribution of Vaccines
- COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine
- COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines
- African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely Access to Successful Vaccines
- COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)
- World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capability
- Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand
- Technology Transfer and Other Payments
KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Protein-Subunit Vaccines
- Non-Replicating Viral-Vector
- Nucleic Acid Vaccines
- Replicating Bacteria Vector
- Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)
- Virus-like Particle Vaccines
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7okbyi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article