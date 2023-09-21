Global COVID-19 Vaccines Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2025 - Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Vaccines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2025

This report provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics, dissecting intricate trends, and offering comprehensive competitor insights to shape your strategic choices.

Delve into the enormous market potential with a focus on the industry's projected growth. Evaluate the vaccine value's stability in major contributors like China and anticipate global vaccination rates in the upcoming years.

In 2020, annual COVID-19 vaccine doses were estimated at $255 million, set to soar to $60.7 billion by 2025. The value of annual doses in China is expected to level off at $23 billion by 2025, following a peak at $73 billion in 2021. Global vaccination rates are predicted to decrease to 47% by 2025, compared to the 73% estimated for 2022.

Africa is anticipated to reach a vaccinated population of only 12% by 2023, dwindling to 4% by 2025. In contrast, France is projected to achieve a vaccination rate of 92% by the end of 2022. Worldwide, the number of administered doses is expected to rise to 4,186 million by 2025. Don't miss out on these critical insights for informed decision-making.

Key Topics Covered:



COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT - A GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

South Africa : Omicron's Origin Location

: Omicron's Origin Location Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant

Fears of Tourism Industry

Industry Response to the Travel Curbs

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

Widening Revenue Gap between mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines & their Rivals

COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Set to Reap Rich Dividends from Booster Shots

Are COVID-19 Boosters Going to Follow Flu Shot Pattern?

Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative

Despite US Donation, Global Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccines Remains Far Short of Target

Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat

THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS

Emergence of Delta Variant Sparks New Wave of Infections

Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?

E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers

California Strain Emerges to be more Contagious and Deadly

Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to Outsmart Vaccines?

Less Effectiveness of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against South African Variant Leads to its Halt

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of Efficacy against South African Variant

US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to Maximize Vaccine Protection Against Emerging Variants

AstraZeneca Vaccine Effective against New Emerging Variants

Sinovac Vaccines Effective against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus

AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details

COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details

Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine

After UK, Pfizer's Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-19 Vaccine Production

After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

AstraZeneca's Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval

J&J's Single Shot Vaccination Resumes After Temporary Suspension

Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson's Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis Moderna or Pfizer

Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020

Russia's Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60

Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60 China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinopharm

WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use

China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners

Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac's CoronaVac

AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Receive Emergency Use Approval in India

Sanofi-GSK to Offer Vaccine at a Discounted Rate

CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax Obtains First Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine

mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE

mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies

RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks

Key Challenges

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer

Efforts to Target New Application Areas

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rise of Vaccine Passports: Key to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions & Ensure Public Safety

Developments Regarding Digital Certificates

COVID-19 Vaccine Passport: Insights & Progress

Regions/Countries Planning to Seek Vaccine Passport

mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants

Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose

Longer Interval between the Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Boost Antibody Levels

Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra

Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue

Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All

Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production

VACCINES FOR KIDS

Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Controlling Efforts

US FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 5-11 Years, and 12 to 15 Years Age

Pfizer Approves Vaccine for Kids Aged 5-11 Years

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021)

Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns

Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17 in EU

FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS

Moderna, Inc. ( USA )

) Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/ Germany )

) AstraZeneca/ University of Oxford (The UK)

(The UK) Johnson & Johnson ( USA )

) CanSino Biologics, Inc. ( China )

) China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) ( China )

) Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ( China )

) Novavax, Inc. ( USA )

) Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( USA )

) Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline ( France /UK)

INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES

Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine Nationalism Hampers Equitable Distribution of Vaccines

COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines

African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely Access to Successful Vaccines

COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)

World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capability

Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand

Technology Transfer and Other Payments

KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

Inactivated Vaccines

Protein-Subunit Vaccines

Non-Replicating Viral-Vector

Nucleic Acid Vaccines

Replicating Bacteria Vector

Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)

Virus-like Particle Vaccines

