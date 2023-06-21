Global Craft Beer Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $154.74 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.3%

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Craft Beer Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Craft beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.3% to reach $154.74 billion by 2030 from $133.68 billion in 2023.

This report on global Craft beer market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global Craft beer market by categorising the market based on various segments including detailed regional segmentation.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global Craft beer market are provided in this report, which includes company description, business overview, product portfolio, and financial details.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of overall market and its segments. The historic numbers and forecasts are provided for each of the segments and for the countries covered in the report. This report also includes a detailed impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global Craft beer market.

Apart from the quantitative analysis, the report also provides qualitative analysis, including SWOT analysis, porter's five forces, and value chain of the industry. It also includes descriptive market drivers, opportunities, on-going & future trends, and challenges.

We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market

by Type

Ales

Pale Ale

Brown Ale

Strong Ale

Scottish Style Ale

Porters

Stouts

Lagers

Pale Lagers

Dark Lagers

Pilsners

Other Types

by Distribution Channel

On-trade Channels

Off-trade Channels

