Global Craft Spirits Market 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast Through 2025 | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The craft spirits market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the craft gin segment in 2020.

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing disposable incomes of consumers is identified as one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Black Button Distilling, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Distell Group Ltd., Durham Distillery, House Spirits Distillery, Montanya Distillers, and Pernod Ricard SA are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing demand for craft spirits. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might hamper growth.

How big is the North America market?

North America occupied about 42% of the total market share in 2020.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market - Global alcoholic drinks market is segmented by type (beer, wine, spirits, RTD pre-mixes, and cider) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Beer Market - Global beer market is segmented by distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Black Button Distilling, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Distell Group Ltd., Durham Distillery, House Spirits Distillery, Montanya Distillers, and Pernod Ricard SA are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for craft spirits and the increasing number of craft distilleries will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in raw material prices are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this craft spirits market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Craft Spirits Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Craft Spirits Market is segmented as below:

Product

Craft Gin



Craft Whiskey



Other Craft Spirits

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Craft Spirits Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The craft spirits market report covers the following areas:

Craft Spirits Market Size

Craft Spirits Market Trends

Craft Spirits Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing disposable incomes as one of the prime reasons driving the Craft Spirits Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Craft Spirits Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist craft spirits market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the craft spirits market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the craft spirits market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of craft spirits market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Craft gin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Craft whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other craft spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bacardi Ltd.

Beam Suntory Inc.

Black Button Distilling

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo Plc

Distell Group Ltd.

Durham Distillery

House Spirits Distillery

Montanya Distillers

Pernod Ricard SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

