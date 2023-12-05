Global Cranberries Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Growing Demand for Organically Cultivated Cranberries

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cranberries Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cranberries market was valued at US$2.991 billion in 2021and is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

The production of cranberry plants decreased in 2021. According to USA NASS 2022, 59 per cent of the U.S. harvest of cranberries was produced in Wisconsin in 2021, making it the top producer. Cranberries were harvested from 38,100 acres in total in 2021, with an average yield of 185.7 barrels per acre. $272.09 million was the entire value of the cranberry crop that was used in the United States, with 94.9 per cent of that value coming from processed cranberries. A few numbers of growers/processors control the domestic cranberry market. Over 600 cranberry producers are represented by Ocean Spray, one of the oldest grower-owned cooperatives in the United States.

Market Drivers:

Medicinal value of cranberries: One of the main factors spurring cranberry market growth is the therapeutic benefit of cranberries. Additionally, cranberries' anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities help enhance the immune system and metabolic, and cardiovascular health. Antioxidant phytochemicals found in cranberries minimise oxidative cell damage and aid in disease prevention. These cranberry health advantages are anticipated to have a favourable impact on the cranberry market size throughout the projected period.

One of the main factors spurring cranberry market growth is the therapeutic benefit of cranberries. Additionally, cranberries' anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities help enhance the immune system and metabolic, and cardiovascular health. Antioxidant phytochemicals found in cranberries minimise oxidative cell damage and aid in disease prevention. These cranberry health advantages are anticipated to have a favourable impact on the cranberry market size throughout the projected period. Increase in utilization of cranberries in the processing industry: There has been an increase in the demand for cranberries from the processing industries particularly in North America . Cranberries are used to make a variety of processed goods, including cranberry raisins, juices, jams, jellies, sauces, dried cranberries, powders, extracts, and more. Indigenous peoples consume cranberries in a variety of ways, including fresh, ground, mashed, and baked with cornmeal. The demand for dried cranberries is rising for several products including cranberry poultices, therapeutic teas, and colours. These factors are anticipated to surge the cranberry market growth.

There has been an increase in the demand for cranberries from the processing industries particularly in . Cranberries are used to make a variety of processed goods, including cranberry raisins, juices, jams, jellies, sauces, dried cranberries, powders, extracts, and more. Indigenous peoples consume cranberries in a variety of ways, including fresh, ground, mashed, and baked with cornmeal. The demand for dried cranberries is rising for several products including cranberry poultices, therapeutic teas, and colours. These factors are anticipated to surge the cranberry market growth. Growing demand for organically cultivated cranberries: The demand for non-genetically modified cranberries has surged, as customer worries about the negative consequences of GM cranberries' growth and will expand the cranberries market size. Leading businesses in the food and beverage sector depend on farmers and commodities traders that grow and sell non-GMO fruits, such as cranberries, to manufacture clean-label, nutrient-dense, and healthful goods.

The demand for non-genetically modified cranberries has surged, as customer worries about the negative consequences of GM cranberries' growth and will expand the cranberries market size. Leading businesses in the food and beverage sector depend on farmers and commodities traders that grow and sell non-GMO fruits, such as cranberries, to manufacture clean-label, nutrient-dense, and healthful goods. Rising consumption of on-the-go snack: The market for dried cranberries is expanding because of the rise in the consumption of on-the-go snacks. Rising consumer awareness of the health dangers connected to junk food consumption, such as heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, is anticipated to be the main driver to the increase demand for dried cranberries. Growing healthy eating practices and a busy lifestyle is one of the major trends in the worldwide dried cranberries market.

The market for dried cranberries is expanding because of the rise in the consumption of on-the-go snacks. Rising consumer awareness of the health dangers connected to junk food consumption, such as heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, is anticipated to be the main driver to the increase demand for dried cranberries. Growing healthy eating practices and a busy lifestyle is one of the major trends in the worldwide dried cranberries market. North America is the fastest-growing market: North America is expected to account for a significant cranberry market share. In the USA The majority of the production of cranberries is seen in states like Massachusetts , Wisconsin , New Jersey , Oregon , and Washington State . The world's top two cranberry producers are the United States and Canada . According to the USD's National Agricultural Statistical Service, in 2021, 6,782 thousand barrels of processed cranberries were produced in the United States .

Market Developments

In May 2023 , to create a line of delicious delights produced from genuine fruit, The Hershey Company and Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., joined forces. With Milk Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites and Dark Chocolate Dipped Cherry Infused Cranberry Bites, the new snack collection offers a delectable chocolate experience that will delight your taste buds.

, to create a line of delicious delights produced from genuine fruit, The Hershey Company and Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., joined forces. With Milk Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites and Dark Chocolate Dipped Cherry Infused Cranberry Bites, the new snack collection offers a delectable chocolate experience that will delight your taste buds. In March 2022,Canomiks, and Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., announced research utilising Canomiks' A.I. based technology platform to test and certify the biological efficacy of the cranberry. The partnership was formed to promote innovative technological adoption in Ocean's cranberry production.

Report Segmentation:

By Product Type

Fresh Fruits

Freeze Dried

Air Dried

Others

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By End-User

Bakery

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereals

Others

By Geography

Company Profiles

Badger State Fruit Processing

Canneberge Quebec

Cape Blanco Cranberries

Cape Cod Select

Decas Cranberry Products

Fresh Meadows Cranberries

Fruit dOr

Habelman Bros. Co.

Honestly Cranberry

Mariana

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcdyi7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets