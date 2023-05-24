Global Cranial Implants Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.09 Billion by 2031 at a 7% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cranial Implants Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cranial implants market value in 2022 was USD 1137.1 million, driven by the increase in the number of cranial surgeries across the globe. The global cranial implants market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 2090.5 million by 2031.



The global cranial implants market is driven by factors such as an increase in the number of cranial surgeries, rising prevalence of traumatic brain injuries, and a growing aging population. Technological advancements in cranial implants, such as the use of 3D printing technology, are also expected to boost market growth.



However, the high cost of cranial implants and the stringent regulatory environment are some of the factors that are expected to hinder market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the market negatively due to the postponement of elective surgeries and the diversion of healthcare resources towards the treatment of COVID-19 patients.



Overall, the global cranial implants market is expected to show steady growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the development of innovative products.



Key Trends in the Cranial Implants Market



Some key trends in the market are as follows:

Technological advancements: With the increasing demand for personalized implants and the development of 3D printing technology, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative cranial implants that are more precise, cost-effective, and have shorter lead times

Growing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries: The incidence of traumatic brain injuries has been increasing globally, which is driving the demand for cranial implants. This is due to the fact that these implants are used in the treatment of traumatic brain injuries

Rising geriatric population: The geriatric population is more prone to neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and strokes, which often require cranial implants for treatment

Increasing preference for non-invasive procedures: The demand for non-invasive procedures is on the rise, which is expected to hamper the growth of the cranial implants market. However, manufacturers are developing less invasive techniques, such as computer-assisted surgery and robotic surgery, which are likely to gain popularity in the future

Growing healthcare expenditure: The increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the cranial implants market. This is because emerging economies are investing heavily in the development of their healthcare infrastructure, which is likely to increase the availability of cranial implants

Cranial Implants Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Product Type

Customized

Non-customized

Market Breakup by Material Type

Polymer

Ceramic

Metal

Market Breakup by End User

Specialty Neurosurgery Centers

Hospitals

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Cranial Implants Market Scenario



Cranial implants are medical devices that are designed to be used to replace a portion of the skull that has been removed due to an injury or a medical condition such as a tumour. These implants are custom-made to fit the patient's skull and are typically made from materials such as titanium or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA).



The market for cranial implants is driven by the increasing prevalence of head injuries, growing demand for customized implants, and advancements in technology that allow for more accurate and precise implant designs. Additionally, the rising geriatric population is also expected to contribute to the growth of the cranial implants market as they are more susceptible to head injuries and neurological disorders.



However, the market is also facing challenges such as high costs associated with custom-made implants, lack of reimbursement policies, and the risk of infection associated with implantation. Nevertheless, with the increasing demand for personalized medicine and innovative treatment options, the cranial implants market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.



Cranial Implants Market Competitor Landscape

The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the cranial implants market are as follows:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Ortho Baltic

Stryker

Tecomet, Inc

Attenborough Surgery

Skulle Implants Corporation

3di GmbH

KELYNIAM GLOBAL INC

OssDsign AB

Xilloc Medical B.V

KLS Martin Group

Medartis AG

Medical Devices Business Services Inc

3DCeram

Osteomed

