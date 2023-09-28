Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Outlook Report 2023: A $4.67 Billion Market by 2031 - Robust Investments in R&D and Incorporation of Cutting-edge Materials Fuels Growth

28 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market value in 2022 was USD 2.55 billion, driven by the increasing prevalence of facial injuries, trauma, and cranial defects across the globe. The global craniomaxillofacial implants market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 achieve a value of USD 4.67 billion by 2031.
The Craniomaxillofacial Implants market is on a growth trajectory, primarily propelled by the uptick in craniofacial anomalies, facial injuries, and the widespread occurrence of cranial defects.
This surge is further intensified by escalating numbers of road mishaps, sports-related injuries, and incidents of violence. The rising geriatric population, coupled with prevalent age-induced disorders like osteoporosis leading to skull and face deformities, adds to the demand for these implants.
Technological advancements, especially in surgical techniques, and growing patient awareness, have significantly expanded the market. The inclination towards minimally invasive procedures and the emergence of customized, computer-aided implants tailored to individual needs are setting new industry benchmarks.
Yet, barriers such as the high costs associated with craniomaxillofacial implants and a shortage of specialized healthcare professionals may pose challenges. Nevertheless, robust investments in R&D and the incorporation of cutting-edge materials and technologies promise a bright future for this sector.
Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Highlights:
- Cutting-edge technological innovations boost patient recovery and minimize recuperation spans.
- Tailor-made implants emerge as the gold standard, catering to unique anatomical prerequisites.
- Facial traumas and inherent deformities amplify the call for craniomaxillofacial interventions.
- The aging populace and escalating bone ailments underline the demand for such implants.
- Surgeons lean towards minimally invasive techniques, ensuring quicker recuperation and superior patient results.
- Titanium implants gain popularity, credited to their biocompatible nature and anti-corrosion properties.
- The allure of facial aesthetics accentuates the need for specialized facial implants.
The major companies in the craniomaxillofacial implants market are as follows:
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker
- Medartis AG
- KLS Martin Group
- Depuy Synthes
- Osteomed
- Integra Life Sciences Corporation
- Medtronic
- Calavera Surgical Design
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- General Implants GmbH
- Rebstock Instruments GmbH
- BIOPORE Surgical Implants
- Poriferous
- Osteotec
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
- Anatomics Pty. Ltd.
Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Type
- Mid Face
- Plates
- Screws
- Mandibular Orthognathic Implants
- Neuro
- Mesh
- Bone Graft
- Dural Repair
- Others
Market Breakup by Material of Construction
- Calcium Phosphate Ceramics
- Titanium
- Alloys and Other Metals
- Polymers or Biomaterials
- Others
Market Breakup by Property
- Resorbable
- Non-Resorbable
Market Breakup by Application Site
- Internal Fixators
- External Fixators
Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
