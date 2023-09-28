Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Outlook Report 2023: A $4.67 Billion Market by 2031 - Robust Investments in R&D and Incorporation of Cutting-edge Materials Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market value in 2022 was USD 2.55 billion, driven by the increasing prevalence of facial injuries, trauma, and cranial defects across the globe. The global craniomaxillofacial implants market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 achieve a value of USD 4.67 billion by 2031.

The Craniomaxillofacial Implants market is on a growth trajectory, primarily propelled by the uptick in craniofacial anomalies, facial injuries, and the widespread occurrence of cranial defects.

This surge is further intensified by escalating numbers of road mishaps, sports-related injuries, and incidents of violence. The rising geriatric population, coupled with prevalent age-induced disorders like osteoporosis leading to skull and face deformities, adds to the demand for these implants.

Technological advancements, especially in surgical techniques, and growing patient awareness, have significantly expanded the market. The inclination towards minimally invasive procedures and the emergence of customized, computer-aided implants tailored to individual needs are setting new industry benchmarks.

Yet, barriers such as the high costs associated with craniomaxillofacial implants and a shortage of specialized healthcare professionals may pose challenges. Nevertheless, robust investments in R&D and the incorporation of cutting-edge materials and technologies promise a bright future for this sector.

Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players.

Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Highlights:

Cutting-edge technological innovations boost patient recovery and minimize recuperation spans.

Tailor-made implants emerge as the gold standard, catering to unique anatomical prerequisites.

Facial traumas and inherent deformities amplify the call for craniomaxillofacial interventions.

The aging populace and escalating bone ailments underline the demand for such implants.

Surgeons lean towards minimally invasive techniques, ensuring quicker recuperation and superior patient results.

Titanium implants gain popularity, credited to their biocompatible nature and anti-corrosion properties.

The allure of facial aesthetics accentuates the need for specialized facial implants.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9 % Regions Covered Global

The major companies in the craniomaxillofacial implants market are as follows:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Medartis AG

KLS Martin Group

Depuy Synthes

Osteomed

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Medtronic

Calavera Surgical Design

B. Braun Melsungen AG

General Implants GmbH

Rebstock Instruments GmbH

BIOPORE Surgical Implants

Poriferous

Osteotec

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Anatomics Pty. Ltd.

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

Analysis by year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Application

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by NIH Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Funding Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

Analysis by Partnership Instances

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Geography

Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Overview

US FDA

EU EMA

INDIA CDSCO

CDSCO JAPAN PMDA

PMDA Others

Supplier Landscape

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Medartis AG

Kls Martin Group

Depuy Synthes

Osteomed

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Medtronic

Calavera Surgical Design

B. Braun Melsungen AG

General Implants GmbH

Rebstock Instruments GmbH

Biopore Surgical Implants

Poriferous

Osteotec

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Anatomics Pty. Ltd.

Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Type

Mid Face

Plates

Screws

Mandibular Orthognathic Implants

Neuro

Mesh

Bone Graft

Dural Repair

Others

Market Breakup by Material of Construction

Calcium Phosphate Ceramics

Titanium

Alloys and Other Metals

Polymers or Biomaterials

Others

Market Breakup by Property

Resorbable

Non-Resorbable

Market Breakup by Application Site

Internal Fixators

External Fixators

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aed65g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets