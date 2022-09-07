Global Crate Market Sales to Total US$ 9.2 Billion by 2032 amid Rapid Surge in Cross Border Trades | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. crates market is projected to grow at 5.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Indian crates market is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 905.9 Mn by 2032. The plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crates market is projected to grow from US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022 to US$ 9.2 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. Rising usage of crates across numerous end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and logistics is a key factor driving growth in the global crates market.

Crates are huge, robust containers that are useful in a variety of end-use industries. They are being increasingly used to transport products across various industries as they provide better protection and ventilation to the goods.

Similarly, rise in import/export trade activities across the world is anticipated to generate enormous demand for packaging solutions like crates during the next ten years.

Demand is especially rising for plastic crates due to their low cost, easy transportation, and lightweight features. However, with rising environmental concerns, sales of wooden crates are likely to gain traction during the forecast period.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15559

The expanding R&D initiatives related to crates design for effective transportation at cheaper costs are likely to boost the market growth. The use of crates in the booming import and export business around the world is expected to have a substantial impact on the crates market.

Regionally, demand for crates is likely to grow at a higher pace across developing nations because of rapid economic development and expanding manufacturing sector.

However, fire hazards connected with wood, plastic, or recyclable crates, as well as food safety problems associated with the usage of wooden crates are expected to have a negative influence market growth.

Global Crates Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for global crates market by material type (plastic crate, wooden crate, and metal crate), by product type (stackable, nestable, and collapsible), by end-use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & medical devices, automotive, building and construction, logistics and transportation) across seven regions.

Key Takeaways from Global Crates Market

Based on material type, the plastic crate category is expected to hold almost 1/4th value share in the global crates market.

By product type, collapsible crates segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the food and beverages segment is anticipated to expand at 6.5% CAGR through 2032.

The U.S. crates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032, reaching a valuation of around US$ 892.4 Mn in 2022.

in 2022. The Indian crates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the projection period.

"The global crate market is likely to witness significant growth over the projected period due to rapid expansion of food & beverages industry worldwide. Furthermore, HDPE crates are projected to be extremely profitable for crate makers." –comments FMI Analyst

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15559

Global Crates Market by Category

By Material Type:

Plastic

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE )



Polypropylene (PP)

Wooden

Metal

By Product Type:

Stackable

Nestable

Collapsible

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Automotive

Building and Construction

Logistics and Transportation

Food & Beverages Sector is the Key Driver of Global Crates Market

The food and beverage business has the highest demand for crates on the market. The rise of the food processing industry due to growing consumption of packaged foods is likely to play a key role in fostering sales of crates during the forecast period.

Due to increased beverage consumption around the world, crates are in great demand. 85.6 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have consumed alcohol at some point in their life, according to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Attributing to increasing sales of beverages, demand for partition crates for transportation of delicate glass beverage bottles is rising at a robust pace.

Who is winning?

Key players in the plastic crate industry are concentrating on providing lighter-weight and more environmentally friendly crates. Some of these key players are Brambles Limited, Schoeller Allibert AB, NEFAB GROUP, Myers Industries, Inc., DS Smith PLC, Dynawest Limited, Craemer UK Ltd, SABIC, Supreme Industries Limited, Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc.

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15559

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

Click Here for Crates Market 157 pages TOC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights:

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations.

With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Related Research Reports of Packaging:

Crates and Pallets Packaging Market Size: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

Metal Crates Market Share:Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Wooden Crates Market Trends: Wooden Crates Market by Wood Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

HDPE Crates Market Analysis: HDPE Crates Market by Packaging Type, Product, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Crate Handling Systems Market Outlook: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

About Us

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable data books, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Browse More Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights