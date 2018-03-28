Global Creatinine Assay Kits Market 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 - Increasing Incidence of Renal Disorders is Driving the Market

The global creatinine assay kits market is expected to reach USD 245.4 Million by 2022 from USD 189.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of renal disorders, growing incidence of other chronic disorders impacting renal function, growing awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare, favourable government initiatives to promote renal health, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and advancements in biomedical research pertaining to kidney disorders and availability of funding.

This report segments the market on the basis of type, type of sample, and region. By type, the market is segmented into Jaffe's kinetic test kits, Creatinine-PAP test kits, and ELISA test kits. In 2017, the Jaffe's kinetic test kits segment accounted for the largest share of the market, since it is the oldest and most conventional method for creatinine measurement. Additionally, wide product availability and cost-effectiveness of these kits are some of the other major factors responsible for the large share of this segment.

Based on type of sample, the market is segmented into blood/serum, urine, and other samples. The urine samples segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to ease of sample availability and non-invasive method of sample collection. The blood/serum segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, as it ensures greater result accuracy.

In 2017, North America dominated the market followed by Europe. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the large population base in Asian countries, growing geriatric population, growing prevalence of CKD, rising awareness towards preventive healthcare, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing focus of market players on addressing demands in these countries. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and metabolic syndromes in this region is resulting in the high and regular prescription for metabolic tests.

On the other hand, limited usage of creatinine assay kits in IVD, identification of novel renal dysfunction biomarkers, and frequently changing regulatory policies are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The creatinine assay kits market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and big players. Prominent players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Abcam (UK), Quidel (US), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Cayman Chemical (US), Cell Biolabs (US), Genway Biotech (US), BioAssay Systems (US), Wako Pure Chemical Industries (Japan), Tulip Diagnostics (India), BioVision (US), and Arbor Assays (US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Renal Disorders

Growing Incidence of Other Chronic Disorders Impacting Renal Function

Growing Awareness and Adoption of Preventive Healthcare

Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Renal Health

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Advancements in Biomedical Research Pertaining to Kidney Disorders and Availability of Funding

Restraints/Challenges

Limited Usage of Creatinine Assay Kits in IVD

Identification of Novel Renal Dysfunction Biomarkers

Frequently Changing Regulatory Policies

Opportunities

High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Data

2.3 Market Size Estimation: Creatinine Assay Kits Market

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Breakdown of Primaries: Market

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation: Market

2.6 Epidemiology-Based Model: Number of Creatinine Measurement Tests Performed

2.7 Breakdown of Primaries: Number of Creatinine Measurement Tests Performed

2.8 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation: Number of Creatinine Measurement Tests Performed

2.9 Secondary Data

2.9.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.10 Primary Data

2.10.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.11 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Renal Disorders

5.2.2 Growing Incidence of Other Chronic Disorders Impacting Renal Function

5.2.3 Growing Awareness and Adoption of Preventive Healthcare

5.2.4 Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Renal Health

5.2.5 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.2.6 Advancements in Biomedical Research Pertaining to Kidney Disorders and Availability of Funding

5.3 Market Restraints/Challenges

5.3.1 Limited Usage of Creatinine Assay Kits in IVD

5.3.2 Identification of Novel Renal Dysfunction Biomarkers

5.3.3 Frequently Changing Regulatory Policies

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies



6 Number of Creatinine Tests Performed

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Number of Creatinine Tests Performed, By Region

6.3 Number of Creatinine Tests Performed, By Type



7 Creatinine Assay Kits Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Jaffe's Kinetic Test Kits

7.3 Creatinine-Pap Test Kits

7.4 Elisa Test Kits



8 Creatinine Assay Kits Market, By Sample Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blood/Serum

8.3 Urine

8.4 Other Samples



9 Creatinine Assay Kits Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of the Europe

9.4 Asia

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Indonesia

9.4.5 Rest of the Asia

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Other Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Creatinine Assay Kits Market: Competitive Intelligence (2016)

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situation & Trends



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3 Merck KGaA

11.4 Abcam PLC

11.5 Abbott Laboratories

11.6 Quidel Corporation

11.7 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

11.8 Cayman Chemical

11.9 Crystal Chem Inc.

11.10 Cell Biolabs Inc.

11.11 Genway Biotech

11.12 Bioassay Systems LLC

11.13 Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd

11.14 Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited

11.15 Biovision Inc.

11.16 Arbor Assays LLC



