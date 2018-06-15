Global Creatinine Measurement 2018-2023: Commercialization of Advanced Testing Methods Presents Market Opportunities

The global creatinine measurement market is expected to reach USD 564.5 Million by 2023 from USD 377.2 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing incidence of renal disorders, growing incidence of other chronic disorders impacting renal function, rising awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare approaches, implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote renal health, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and increasing number of drug development initiatives.



This report segments the creatinine measurement market on the basis of type, type of sample, end user, product, and region. By type, the market is segmented into Jaffe's kinetic method and enzymatic method. In 2018, the Jaffe's kinetic method segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the creatinine measurement market, as it is the oldest and most conventional method for creatinine measurement in clinical samples. Additionally, the widespread availability and cost-effectiveness of kits and reagents used in Jaffe's kinetic method is another major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.



Based on type of sample, the market is segmented into blood/serum and urine samples. The blood sample segment accounted for the largest share of the creatinine measurement market in 2017 due to the increased accuracy and low risk of contamination. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, as it is the most preferred sample type for accurate measurement of creatinine levels.



Based on end user, the creatinine measurement market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. In 2018, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the creatinine measurement owing to established infrastructures with an advanced diagnostic assembly for better diagnostic results within shorter time spans. The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as various market players are entering into long-term collaborations with diagnostic laboratories in order to increase their presence in the creatinine measurement market.



In 2017, North America dominated the market followed by Europe. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of CKD, rising awareness about preventive healthcare, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing focus of market players on addressing the demands in several Asian countries. Also, as developed markets are reaching saturation levels, Asia is expected to become a hotspot for creatinine kits and reagents providers However, identification of novel renal dysfunction biomarkers and frequently changing regulatory policies are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.



