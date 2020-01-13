Global Creative Commerce Agency TPN Taps Two Females for Chief Roles

Industry veterans Tracy Faloon and Sarah Cunningham have been named Chief Client Experience Officer and Chief Growth Officer, respectively. They are tasked with helping fuel the company's evolution by delivering unparalleled innovation and value to TPN's vast docket of retail, technology and CPG [consumer packaged goods] clients like Bank of America, PepsiCo, Inc. and The Hershey Company.

Previously Chief of Client Integration and SVP of Retail Strategy for TPN, Tracy Faloon will step into an expanded role—establishing the firm's footprint on a global scale, expanding its retail and shopper practice and continuing to implement improved processes among TPN's locations in North America and Europe.

With more than 25 years of experience in global business and marketing, Ms. Faloon was fundamental in defining Bank of America's shift from traditional, static POS and printed collateral to include digital content and customer engagement experiences. As a driving force behind the launch of TPN's U.K. branch, she has a proven track record in operationalizing, introducing best practices and managing profitable teams across the pond and within all U.S. offices. To ensure retailers thrive in today's competitive marketplace, Tracy continually finds ways to connect systems and technology to drive the optimal, total customer experience and influence in-store behavior.

"In addition to being an exceptional practitioner when it comes to retail strategy, Tracy is a master at creating efficiencies that help our team work smarter—affording us more time for thought leadership and innovation," said Sharon Love, TPN's Chief Executive Officer. "She elevates our business twofold, by both leading the work and then rolling up her sleeves and being actively involved in it. This approach pays dividends for not only our company but, ultimately, for the brands we serve."

With a steadfast reputation in the commerce, retail and digital spaces, Sarah Cunningham will focus on both internal and external growth in her new role—challenging the status quo and driving innovation to support business development for the agency while helping clients deliver on their brand promise. Previously TPN's SVP of Client Service and Vice President of Account Services, she's served as trusted counsel to some of the world's most recognizable brands, such as PepsiCo, AT&T and The Clorox Company, for more than a decade.

The ethos of TPN, Mrs. Cunningham builds relationships that are meaningful and lasting, serving clients well beyond the scope-of-work to elevate multiple areas of their business. As the strategic force behind some of the more notable shopper and influencer campaigns from Gatorade and American Express, Sarah aided with the development of TPN's Velocity Commerce Group . This digital consultancy helps brands and manufacturers become smarter about how to optimize their digital commerce efforts, moving away from using all platforms and instead maximizing the ones that matter most to their business.

"I would pick Sarah to be on my team any day of the week. She embodies TPN Soul, bringing an authentic and curious mind to each and every problem to solve," adds Sharon Love. "Sarah has been integral in shaping our company culture, inspiring our team members and me to consistently offer the most cutting-edge ideas to our clients to drive sales and brand commitment."

Most recently, Sarah was honored as a Woman of Excellence by Path to Purchase Institute and has been named to Who's Who of Shopper Marketing Agencies for five consecutive years. With young children of her own, Sarah is a shining example of how it's possible to go all in at work, at home and in our own communities. Active in local organizations that build up public schools, Sarah delights in supporting anything grassroots that meets the needs of kids. She's also a venerable mentor to the next generation of female leadership and sought-after speaker, particularly on the role of pop culture and technology in our everyday lives—and how they influence the way we think and make purchasing decisions.

To learn more about how TPN makes the buy happen, visit www.tpnretail.com

About TPN ( www.tpnretail.com )

TPN is a creative commerce agency that exists to make the buy happen for some of the most iconic retailer, technology and CPG brands in the world. We specialize in all things commerce—leveraging the agency's core practice areas of Digital Commerce, Brand, Retailer and Shopper—to create connected experiences that drive sales and build brand commitment. TPN is a part of the DAS Group of Companies. The agency has nine offices located across the U.S. and the U.K. and is celebrating more than three decades of delivering creativity and results.

About the DAS Group of Companies

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) ( www.omnicomgroup.com ), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

SOURCE TPN