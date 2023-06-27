Global Creator Economy Market Report 2023: AI-enabled Influencers Present Opportunities

The "Growth Opportunities Driven by the Rise of the Creator Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Marketing is changing rapidly. Customers are no longer driven by advertisements; instead, their purchase decisions are influenced by their favorite content creators. Moreover, owing to the growing time spent online and the increasing amount of content, the creator economy is changing the way marketing is done.

This study explores the creator economy, the various creator types, the different tiers in which the creator economy can be mapped, and the future evolution of the creator economy.

To further understand creators, they are classified into the following categories: 1) Nano-Influencers, 2) Micro-Influencers, 3) Mid-tier Influencers, 4) Macro-Influencers, and 5) Mega-Influencers.

In addition, the study deep dives into the creator economy and divides it into tiers based on Discovery platforms, Monetization tools, and Creator tools. Furthermore, use-cases of company-creator collaborations are explored. It also examines the future of the creator economy in light of the ever-changing digital landscape.

Importantly, the study evaluates growth opportunities that companies can capitalize on in the growing creator economy.

As customers' demands evolve and creators drive purchase decisions, influencer marketing will replace existing systems and drive disruption. Thus, understanding the creator economy is essential to a company's growth and development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

  • The Mega Trend Universe: Creator Economy
  • Key Findings
  • Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

  • Trend Opportunity Overview
  • Creator Economy: Lifecycle and Mapping
  • Mapping the Creator Economy: Discovery Platforms
  • Mapping the Creator Economy: Monetization Tools
  • Mapping the Creator Economy: Creator Tools
  • Creator Economy: Social Media Influencer Collaboration
  • Creator Economy: Micro-influencer Collaboration
  • Creator Economy: Global Influencer Collaboration Program
  • Creator Economy: Creator and Business Collaboration
  • Creator Economy: Celebrity Influencer Collaboration
  • Creator Economy: Local Influencer Collaboration
  • Creator Economy: Social Cause Creator Collaboration
  • Creator Economy: Social Value-driven Collaboration
  • Trend Opportunity Horizon: Creator Economy Evolution
  • Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure
  • Key Trend Opportunity Levers
  • Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
  • Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
  • Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
  • Trend Opportunity Growth Index
  • Growth Attractiveness Score
  • Trends: BEETS Implications

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI-enabled Influencers
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Content Creator Marketplaces
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Fan Tokens for Monetization
  • Critical Success Factors for Growth
  • Conclusion: The Way Forward

5. Appendix

6. Next Steps

7. List of Exhibits

