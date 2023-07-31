Global Credit Card Issuance Services Market Poised for Significant Growth, Fueled by Demand for Cash Alternatives and Low-Cost Credit Cards

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Credit Card Issuance Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The credit card issuance services market was valued at $443.67 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $952.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031

Credit card issuers, the financial institutions providing cards and credit limits to consumers, play a vital role in managing various aspects of credit cards. From the application and approval process to the distribution of cards, determining terms and benefits, and collecting cardholder payments, issuers hold significant responsibilities. Moreover, credit card issuers have the authority to decide the credit limits for clients and to approve or deny transactions made by users. The market growth is propelled by the increasing demand for cash alternatives and the availability of low-cost credit cards. Additionally, the rise in contactless and digital credit card services in emerging countries is contributing to market expansion. However, credit card frauds on a global scale and higher interest rates on credit cards pose challenges to the industry. Despite these obstacles, technological innovations in product offerings for credit card issuance services present major growth opportunities.

The credit card issuance services market is categorized based on type, issuer, and end-user. By type, it is segmented into life consumer credit cards and business credit cards. The market is further bifurcated based on issuer into banks, credit unions, and NBFCs. On the basis of end-user, it is segmented into personal and business. Geographically, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the credit card issuance services market, including American Express Company, Entrust Corporation, FIS, Fiserv, Inc., Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, GPUK LLP, Marqeta, Inc., Nium Pte. Ltd., Stripe, Inc., and Thales. These market players have adopted diverse strategies to enhance market penetration and strengthen their positions in the credit card issuance services market.

Key Market Insights

By type, the consumer credit cards segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $726.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.2 %. However, the business credit cards segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.2 %. However, the business credit cards segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. By issuers, the bank segment dominated the global market, and is estimated to reach $529.79 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.6%. However, the NBFCs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.6%. However, the NBFCs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Based on end user, the personal segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $368.46 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $717.39 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.2%.

in 2021, and is estimated to reach by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.2%. Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $167.00 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $299.46 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Credit card demand continues to rise in emerging countries

3.4.1.2. Rise in contactless and digital credit card services

3.4.1.3. Increased demand for cash alternatives and availability low cost credit cards

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Rise in credit card frauds across the globe

3.4.2.2. Higher interest rates on credit cards

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Technological innovation in product offering

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: CREDIT CARD ISSUANCE SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2. Consumer Credit Cards

4.3. Business Credit Cards



CHAPTER 5: CREDIT CARD ISSUANCE SERVICES MARKET, BY ISSUERS

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2. Banks

5.3. Credit Unions

5.4. NBFCs



CHAPTER 6: CREDIT CARD ISSUANCE SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.2. Personal

6.3. Business



CHAPTER 7: CREDIT CARD ISSUANCE SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Top player positioning, 2021



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

Fiserv, Inc.

Marqeta, Inc.

Stripe, Inc.

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Entrust Corporation.

GPUK LLP.

Nium Pte. Ltd.

FIS

Thales

American Express Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxx31d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets