Global Crew Management Systems Strategic Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 - Growth in Construction of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management

Global Crew Management Systems Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Crew Management Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tablets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Smartphones segment is estimated at 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Crew Management System market is a dynamic sector closely tied to the aviation industry's performance. These systems are integral for efficiently managing airline crew schedules, ensuring optimal deployment, and maintaining regulatory compliance. Various factors drive the market, with demand closely mirroring the dynamics of the airlines sector.

One of the notable trends is the increasing adoption of cloud-based crew management systems, which offer flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Tablets have emerged as the dominant devices for crew management, enhancing mobility and convenience. Emerging economies are expected to play a crucial role in propelling future growth in the Crew Management System market. The growth of air travel and aviation cabin crew recruitment reflects this trend, as seen in the cumulative demand for cabin crew in the coming decades.

Competition in the Crew Management System market is active, with strong players competing to provide innovative solutions. Recent market activity indicates ongoing efforts to address the challenges and demands of the aviation industry, including new recruitments, expansion of crew bases, and investments in software and technology.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Crew Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$464.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Air Travel and Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Crew Management Systems

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by Country: 2010-2018

Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019

Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038

Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic Region: 2018-2038

Growth in Commercial Aviation Augers Well for Crew Management Systems

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Rise in International Tourism and Air Travel to Benefit Market Growth

Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000 and 2018

Focus Grows on AI for Better Management of Airline Crew

Cloud-based Software Solutions Facilitate Efficient Management of Crew Operations

Data Analytics Brings in a Transformation in the Aviation Industry

Demand Grows for New Crew Management Solutions

Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors and Improve Operational Safety Drives the Demand for Crew Management

Primary Causes of Aircraft Accidents

Crew Resource Management: Playing an Important Role in Preventing Aviation Accidents

Fifth Generation CRM Integrates End-to-End Error Management

Terrorist Activities and Crash Risks Augment the Demand for Crew Management Systems

Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for Growth

Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to Boost Prospects

Number of Jets Added by Airlines in 2018

Percentage Breakdown of New Carriers Launched by Carrier Type for the Year 2017

Percentage Breakdown of New Carriers Launched by Region for the Year 2017

Focus on Automation of Work Management Drives Adoption of Crew Management Systems

Crew Management Systems Benefit as Airlines Focus on Optimization of Resources

Rise in Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights Drive the Need for Efficient Crew Management

Long Haul Airlines Worldwide: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Country in 2018

Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Airline in 2018

Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled in Thousand Km

Growth in Construction of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management

Global Smart Airports Spending in US$ Million by Region for 2019 and 2025

Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Global Demand for New Pilots by Region (2019-2038)

Global Demand for New Cabin Crew in Thousands by Region (2019-2038)

Global Demand for New Pilots, Cabin Crew and Maintenance Personnel for Commercial Airlines (2019-2038)

Improvement in IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Opportunities

Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020

