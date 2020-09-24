Global CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Report 2020-2027: FDA Approved COVID-19 Tests Expected to Encourage Players to Leverage the Crisis and Launch Novel Products

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product & Service (Vector-based Cas, DNA-free Cas, Cell Line Engineering), Application, End Use, and Segment Forecasts 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market size is expected to reach USD 4.88 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in the adoption of CRISPR technology in epigenetics, therapeutics, human germline editing, plant genome editing, and other fields of biotechnology is expected to drive the market.

Presence of a large number of service providers that provide knockout, knock-in, gene repression, gene activation, and other cell line engineering services propel the growth of cell line engineering services. In biomedical applications, genome engineering held the largest revenue share in 2019. Adoption of gene editing techniques for human- and non-human-based genomic engineering is one of the key factors that drive the segment.

The molecular scissor can facilitate the detection of viruses, allowing the development of cost-effective, robust, and rapid point-of-care diagnostics. It allows the detection of viruses at a level of molecular concentration that researchers rarely assess. Sherlock Bioscience estimated that a CRISPR-powered diagnostic test would be available in the future at a reasonable price. In recent times, the most important innovation has been the development of a test for COVID-19.

In March 2020, Mesa Biotech announced FDA authorization for its Accula device, a hand-held COVID-19 diagnostic test. Similarly, in April 2020, CSIR lab announced the development of a paper-strip test for Covid-19 that uses CRISPR-Cas9 to target and identifies the genomic sequences of the virus. Unlike the PCR tests, this test is available at a very low price, USD 6.59 (INR 1 = USD 0.013). Therefore, such initiatives are expected to encourage other players to leverage this crisis and launch novel products.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot, 2019 (USD Million)

Chapter 3 Crispr And Cas Genes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Trends & Outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.3 Market Lineage Outlook

3.3.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.3.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.4 Crispr And Cas Genes: Patent Landscape

3.4.1 By End - Use Settings

3.4.2 By Variants Of Crispr Enzymes

3.5 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping, By Biomedical Applications, 2019

3.6 Potential Threat Analysis To Crispr Technology

3.6.1 Variations In The Crispr System

3.7 Investors Perspective Analysis

3.8 User Perspective Analysis

3.9 Technology Mapping In Crispr Genome Editing Workflow

3.10 Developments And Innovations For Analysis Of Off - Target Effects

3.11 Crispr Technologies: Clinical Penetration

3.11.1 Human Therapeutics

3.11.2 Diagnostics

3.11.3 Microbiome Research And Drug Resistance

3.11.4 Animal Disease Models

Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.1.1.1 Rising Adoption In Diverse Fields Of Biotechnology

4.1.1.1.1 Epigenetics

4.1.1.1.2 Medicine

4.1.1.1.3 Human Germline Editing

4.1.1.1.4 Tool For Qualitative And Quantitative Plant Genome Editing

4.1.1.2 Technological Advancements In Crispr

4.1.1.3 Introduction Of Anti - Crispr Protein

4.1.1.4 Ongoing Competition For Crispr Commercialization

4.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.1.2.1 Off - Target Effects Of Crispr Technology

4.1.2.2 Intellectual Property Disputes Pertaining To Cas

4.1.2.3 Ethical Concerns And Implications With Respect To Human Genome Editing

4.1.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

4.1.3.1 Expanding Gene & Cell Therapy Area

4.1.3.2 Government Fund In Genomic R

4.1.4 Market Challenge Analysis

4.1.4.1 Risks Pertaining To The Usage Of Genetically Modified Food

4.2 Policy Making & Regulation For Genetic Modification Using Crispr

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Companies (Diagnostic & Drug Developers) Leveraging Gene Editing Technologies

5.2 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

5.3 Market Entry Strategies

5.3.1 Crispr Therapeutics: Business Translation

5.3.2 Crispr Gene Editing Companies' Toolboxes

5.4 Crispr And Cas Genes Market: Pipeline Analysis

5.4.1 Editas Medicine

5.4.2 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

5.4.3 Crispr Therapeutics

5.4.4 Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

5.4.5 Egenesis

5.4.6 Beam Therapeutics

5.4.7 Ksq Therapeutics

5.4.8 Cibus

Chapter 6 Product & Service Business Analysis

6.1 Crispr And Cas Genes Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis

6.2 By Product

6.2.1 Global Crispr And Cas Genes Products Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Kits & Enzymes

6.2.3 Global Crispr And Cas Genes Kits And Enzymes Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.3.1 Vector - Based Cas9

6.2.3.2 Dna - Free Cas9

6.2.4 Libraries

6.2.5 Design Tools

6.2.6 Antibodies

6.2.7 Others

6.3 By Service

6.3.1 Global Crispr And Cas Genes Service Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Cell Line Engineering

6.3.3 Grna Design

6.3.4 Microbial Gene Editing

6.3.5 Dna Synthesis

Chapter 7 Application Business Analysis

7.1 Crispr And Cas Genes Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2 Biomedical

7.2.1 Global Crispr And Cas Genes Market For Biomedical, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.2 Genome Engineering

7.2.3 Disease Model Studies

7.2.4 Functional Genomics

7.2.5 Epigenetics

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Agriculture

Chapter 8 End - Use Business Analysis

8.1 Crispr And Cas Genes Market: End - Use Movement Analysis

8.1.1 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

8.1.2 Academics & Government Research Institutes

8.1.3 Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

Chapter 9 Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Astrazeneca

Addgene

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectis

Crispr Therapeutics

Editas Medicine, Inc.

Egenesis

F. Hoffmann - La Roche Ltd.

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Genscript

Danaher Corporation

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Lonza

Merck Kgaa

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Synthego

Mammoth Biosciences

Inscripta, Inc.

Cibus

Beam Therapeutics

PlanteditVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Hera Biolabs

Origene Technologies, Inc.

Recombinetics, Inc.

