Global CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Report 2020: Insights by Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academics & Government Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product & Service; By Application; By End Use; and By Region; Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CRISPR & Cas Genes market size is expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2027, according to the study.

CRISPR refers to a gene editing tool through which the biological researchers and scientists can modify the genomes of various living creatures. The CRISPR technique relies on the antiviral defense mechanism of the bacteria-based CRISPR-Cas9 system. The synthetically created guide RNA is being complexed with Cas9 nuclease and delivered into the cell. Through this technique, the genome of cells can be sliced at any desired location while enabling the removal of available genes or/and adding novel genes in vivo.

The Cas9 nuclease acts as a genetic scissor and used to open both the strands of specific DNA sequence for introducing the desired modification through the deployment of any one of the two techniques. These techniques include knock-in mutations which is enabled through the Homology Directed Repair (HDR) and via Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ).

The prominent factors favoring the CRISPR & CRISPR-Associated (Cas) genes market growth include technological advancement in gene editing platform and launch of various anti-CRISPR proteins that are expected to improve the overall accuracy of CRISPR technique. SpCas9-HF and eSpCas9 are two novel versions of Cas9 protein that have been designed in laboratory for minimizing the editing activity which is off the target without any use of sgRNAs.

According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) February 2020 release, the researchers have integrated two techniques viz. T cell therapy, which exploits the sentry of the body's immune system for destroying tumors and CRISPR, which is used for editing of DNA. The researchers have found the advanced CRISPR gene editing tool to be very safe when used on three patients suffering from cancer.

According to the Stat News February 2019 publication, China's Science Ministry along with two other government institutions in the country are expected to have funded a study referred to as "CRISPR babies". This study has resulted in the birth of two genetically altered twin girls in November 2018 in China. Therefore, the biological researchers have successfully achieved a key technique to start pregnancy among humans through the deployment of CRISPR Cas9 gene editing tool on human embryos.

Companies such as Addgene, AstraZeneca, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Cellectis, Cibus, CRISPR Therapeutics, Danaher Corporation, Editas Medicine, Inc., Egenesis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genscrip, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Lonza, Mammoth Biosciences, Merck KGaA, New England BioLabs, Synthego, and Takara Bio, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) & CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market.

Players in the market are focusing on adopting CRISPR & Cas gene editing technology for engineering the blood stem cells and immune cells as a key tool being deployed for enabling drug discovery while creating highly targeted anticancer drugs. Additionally, in May 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the CRISPR-based diagnostic kit for testing of the SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 coronavirus in laboratory.

According to the Nature Journal May 2020 publication, the U.S. has already increased the COVID-19 testing while averaging about 250,000 COVID-19 test per day. The rapid FDA approval to the test kits is expected to boost testing, reducing backlogs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Insights

4.1. CRISPR and Cas Genes - Industry snapshot

4.2. CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Innovations in CRISPR technologies

4.2.1.2. Applicability in varied areas

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Low operational efficiency

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Industry trends

5. CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Assessment by Product & Service

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By Product & Service, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Product

5.3.1. Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, by Product, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Kits & Enzymes

5.3.2.1. Kits & Enzymes, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2.1.1. Vector-based Cas

5.3.2.1.2. DNA-free Cas

5.3.3. Libraries

5.3.4. Design Tool

5.3.5. Antibodies

5.4. Service

5.4.1. Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, by Service, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Cell Line Engineering

5.4.3. gRNA Design

5.4.4. Microbial Gene Editing

5.4.5. DNA Synthesis

6. Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Biomedical

6.4. Agricultural

7. CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Assessment by End-Use

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4. Academics & Government Research Institutes

7.5. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

8. CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansions

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Product Launch

9.3. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles

Addgene

AstraZeneca

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Cellectis

Cibus

CRISPR Therapeutics

Danaher Corporation

Editas Medicine Inc.

Egenesis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genscrip

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Lonza

Mammoth Biosciences

Merck KGaA

New England BioLabs

Synthego

Takara Bio Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w6fxx

