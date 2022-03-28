Global CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 7.24 Billion By 2029 | CAGR: 18.2%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product & Service (Product {Kits & Enzymes, Libraries, Design Tool, Antibodies, Others}, Service {Cell Line Engineering, gRNA Design, Microbial Gene Editing, DNA synthesis}); By Application; By End Use; and By Region; Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2029" in its research database.

According to research report, the global CRISPR & Cas Genes Market size & share expected to reach USD 7.24 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.60 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during forecast period 2021 - 2029.

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Report Overview

CRISPR & Cas is a unique technology that allows scientists to easily alter DNA sequences and manipulate genes regions. In the medical field, it is used to correcting genetic defects, treat and prevent the spread of diseases, and genetic diseases produce genetically modified organisms. This technology is faster and more accurate than traditional techniques of editing DNA and has a wide variety application.

COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively affect CRISPR & Cas genes market due to high demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Also scientists are working on establishing COVID-19 genetic diagnostic equipment through this technology for treatment of coronavirus. CRISPR-based diagnostic tests are meant to offer advantages such as high precision and sensitivity, rapid detection, no requirement of special laboratory equipment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CRISPR & Cas genes market is expected to progress during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/crispr-associated-cas-genes-market/request-for-sample

Key Aspects Covered By Report:

Analysis and research of the global CRISPR & Cas genes market status and future forecast, involving production, revenue, consumption, historical, and forecast.

Key manufacturers along with their production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

Breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global CRISPR & Cas genes market

The global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, challenge, drivers, restraints, and risks.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the global CRISPR & Cas genes market.

Top Market Players Are:

Add gene

AstraZeneca plc. Beam Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Cellectis

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cibus

Danaher Corporation

Editas Medicine Inc.

eGenesis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenScript

Hera Bio Labs

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Inscripta Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Lonza

Mammoth Biosciences

Merck KGaA

OriGene Technologies Inc.

PLANTeDIT

Recombine tics Inc.

Synthego

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/crispr-associated-cas-genes-market/request-for-discount-pricing

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Growth Driving Factors

Rising government and private funding for development of novel therapies is anticipated to fuel the growth of global CRISPR & Cas genes market. Growing prevalence of genetic disorders among individuals has boosted the use of CRISPER/Cas genes in the treatment of diseases. Also, increasing prevalence of various genetic disorders and cancer is leading to rising focus on production of novel therapeutics, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of global CRISPR & Cas genes market.

Moreover, technology advancements in CRISPR is likely to accelerate the growth of the market over the forecast period. Due to the characteristics of CRISPER & Cas genes such as simple design, low-cost, high-efficiency, good repeatability, and short-cycle, they are used in genome editing technology in molecular biology laboratories across the world, which is anticipated to drive the market growth. CRISPR-Cas systems have also been used in the treatment of hematologic diseases, such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and hemophilia B (HB). It has also been found effective for treating metastatic cancer. Its application range are enabling different biotechnical companies to invest into CRISPER/Cas genes market, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/7051

Global CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 1.60 Billion Market Outlook for 2029 USD 7.24 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 18.2% from 2021 - 2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2029 Top Market Players Add gene, AstraZeneca plc. Beam Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Cellectis, CRISPR Therapeutics, Cibus, Danaher Corporation, Editas Medicine, Inc., eGenesis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenScript, Hera Bio Labs, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Inscripta, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Lonza, Mammoth Biosciences, Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies, Inc., PLANTeDIT, Recombine tics, Inc., Synthego, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Segments Covered By Product & Service, By Application, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Market Segmentation

Insight by Application

Based on application, the biomedical applications segment accounted the largest market revenue share of 86.5% in the global market. This dominance can be attributed to rising implementation of CRISPR & Cas genes-editing techniques in several fields of biomedical studies. Then, immense research in the biomedical field is projected to boost the biomedical applications segment growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the implementation and use of nano-carriers and the development of improved delivery systems have substantially increased the effectiveness and uniqueness of this technology.

Insight by End-use

Based on end-use, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment led the market by accounting the largest revenue share of 18.3% in 2020. CRISPR-Cas9 is getting high adoption from pharmaceutical companies that are creating better biological models for human diseases. Due to its characteristics, it accelerates the identification & validation of new therapeutic targets. Moreover, due to growing momentum by cell and gene therapies, CRISPR-based gene-editing techniques are experiencing high demand for the development of novel therapies.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/crispr-associated-cas-genes-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Geographical Overview:

Based on geography, North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share of 45.5% of in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the expanding biopharmaceutical R&D. Many pharmaceutical companies are actively involved in developing novel therapies by using genes-editing tools and this factor is significantly contributing to the dominance of the region. Moreover, the U.S. has the well-established market for CRISPR publications representing extensive research in the region.

Further, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Key drivers accelerating the market expansion in the region includes growing number of ongoing clinical trials and increasing research in gene editing tools in the region. In addition, increasing government funding in research & development activities to discover innovative therapies are also boosting the market growth in the region.

Browse the Detail Report "CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product & Service (Product {Kits & Enzymes, Libraries, Design Tool, Antibodies, Others}, Service {Cell Line Engineering, gRNA Design, Microbial Gene Editing, DNA synthesis}); By Application; By End Use; and By Region; Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2029" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/crispr-associated-cas-genes-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

Some of The Key Questions From Our Customers Are:

Which are the five top players of the global CRISPR & Cas genes market?

How will the market change in the next five years?

What are the drivers and restraints of the CRISPR & Cas genes market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the CRISPR & Cas genes market throughout the forecast period?

Which area offers the most significant benefit for the market?

What are the threats to business and the impact of the current scenario on growth and market perception?

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of product & service, by application, by end-use, and geographic region.

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: By Product & Service Outlook

By Product

Kits & Enzymes



Vector-based Cas





DNA-free Cas



Libraries



Design Tool



Antibodies



Others

By Service

Cell Line Engineering



gRNA Design



Microbial Gene Editing



DNA Synthesis

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: By Application Outlook

Biomedical

Genome Engineering



Disease Model Studies



Functional Genomics



Epigenetics



Others

Agricultural

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: By End-Use Outlook

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academics & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Some of Our Top Selling Reports Are:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research