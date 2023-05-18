Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $9.61 Billion by 2030 at a 14.17% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By Product & Service, By Application, By End-use By Region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CRISPR and Cas Genes market, valued at USD 3.17 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 9.61 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.17% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Recent biotechnological developments have enabled CRISPR and Cas gene systems to find widespread uses that directly or indirectly benefit human health. Somatic gene editing, which includes changing an individual's DNA, has been used to cure disorders such as HIV, sickle cell disease, and transthyretin amyloidosis.

The approach is expected to be used as part of novel therapy options for many forms of cancer. CRISPR and Cas gene system technical developments have recently revolutionised cancer research and therapies. CRISPR technology boosts the therapeutic efficiency of modified T-cells used to treat various cancers.

Furthermore, the formation of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells is linked to cancer treatment. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. revealed findings on the mechanism underpinning the possibility of chRDNA genome-editing technique in basic human T cells in May 2022.



Market Taxonomy

By Product & Service

By Product

Kits & Enzymes

Libraries

Design Tool

Antibodies

Others

By Service

Cell Line Engineering

gRNA Design

Microbial Gene Editing

DNA Synthesis

By Application

Biomedical

Genome Engineering

Disease Model Studies

Functional Genomics

Epigenetics

Others

Agricultural

By End-use

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academics & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Outlook



5 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By Product & Service



6 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By Application



7 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By End-use



8 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By Region



9 North America CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Europe CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Asia Pacific CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Latin America CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Middle East CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca plc

Addgene

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Cellectis

CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

GenScript

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

