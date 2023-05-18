Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $9.61 Billion by 2030 at a 14.17% CAGR

18 May, 2023, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By Product & Service, By Application, By End-use By Region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The CRISPR and Cas Genes market, valued at USD 3.17 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 9.61 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.17% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
Recent biotechnological developments have enabled CRISPR and Cas gene systems to find widespread uses that directly or indirectly benefit human health. Somatic gene editing, which includes changing an individual's DNA, has been used to cure disorders such as HIV, sickle cell disease, and transthyretin amyloidosis.
The approach is expected to be used as part of novel therapy options for many forms of cancer. CRISPR and Cas gene system technical developments have recently revolutionised cancer research and therapies. CRISPR technology boosts the therapeutic efficiency of modified T-cells used to treat various cancers.
Furthermore, the formation of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells is linked to cancer treatment. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. revealed findings on the mechanism underpinning the possibility of chRDNA genome-editing technique in basic human T cells in May 2022.
Market Taxonomy
By Product & Service
By Product
- Kits & Enzymes
- Libraries
- Design Tool
- Antibodies
- Others
By Service
- Cell Line Engineering
- gRNA Design
- Microbial Gene Editing
- DNA Synthesis
By Application
Biomedical
- Genome Engineering
- Disease Model Studies
- Functional Genomics
- Epigenetics
- Others
- Agricultural
By End-use
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academics & Government Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
By Region
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Outlook
5 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By Product & Service
6 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By Application
7 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By End-use
8 Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, By Region
9 North America CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
10 Europe CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
11 Asia Pacific CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
12 Latin America CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
13 Middle East CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
14 Competitive Analysis
15 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca plc
- Addgene
- Caribou Biosciences Inc.
- Cellectis
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Horizon Discovery Group plc
- GenScript
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8u0egr
