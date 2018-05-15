Global CRISPR Technology Market - Analysis And Forecast (2018-2027)

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global CRISPR Technology Market Expected to Reach $10.55 Billion by 2027



The CRISPR technology industry is focused on the development of gene therapeutics for the treatment of various genetic disorders such as thalassemia, haemophilia, and sickle cell anaemia, among others. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is promoting the growth of the CRISPR technology, for better treatment and improved quality of life of patients.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5381407



The CRISPR technology include designing tools, library, control kits, plasmids, vectors, proteins, gRNA and other products to perform the desired experiment and study the obtained results.Currently, CRISPR technology is considered a valuable tool for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies to conduct cost effective and highly efficient genome editing procedures.



Moreover, advancements of CRISPR technology reduced turn-around time and complexity of genome editing process.The CRISPR technology provides several opportunities to develop the one-time treatment for various rare genetic disorders.



The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing the growth of pipeline of candidates developed using CRISPR technology.Several biopharmaceutical companies are now indulging in the research and development of such CRISPR based therapies.



Furthermore, the advent of genome editing technologies in molecular research has enabled the companies to target the root cause of genetic and chronic diseases, with one-time procedure and develop gene therapeutics to remain competitive in the market.



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the CRISPR technology market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market.The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the products associated with the global CRISPR technology market, across different regions.



The market has been segmented into 'product', 'application', and 'regions'.The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions.



The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global CRISPR technology market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints and challenges that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market.



Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



The research study highlights the factors governing the industry attractiveness with Porter's Five Forces for a comprehensive understanding of the global CRISPR technology market. Moreover, the study includes detailed product mapping with further sub-segmentation in various countries, and in each sub-segment the key market trends, list of the key companies, and the key strategies and developments, have been discussed.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

• How did the CRISPR technology market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global CRISPR technology market?

• What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain in this market?

• How are the influencing factors will affect the industry attractiveness?

• How the CRISPR technology is being utilized for the development of therapeutics?

• How the investments by public & private companies, and government organizations will affect the global CRISPR technology market?

• What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global CRISPR technology market in 2017?

• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2018- 2027?

• What will be the growth rate of the CRISPR technology during the forecast period?

• How will each segment of the global CRISPR technology market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027?

• Which product segment, and application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the CRISPR technology market?

• What are the major benefits of the implementation of CRISPR technology in different field of applications including biological research, agricultural biotech, industrial biotech, and therapeutics & drug discovery?

• What is the market size of CRISPR technology in different countries of the world?

• Which geographical region will contribute to the highest sales of CRISPR technology?

• Who are the key players in the CRISPR technology market and what are their contributions?



The key players who have been contributing significantly to the CRISPR technology market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Applied StemCell, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., Horizon Discovery plc, EdiGene, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., Genedata AG, GeneScript, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Oxford Genetics Ltd., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Synthego Corporation, System Biosciences, LLC, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, transOMIC technologies inc., and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, among others.



Executive Summary

Every year, around 7.9 million children are born with genetic disorders, worldwide. Also, the genetic diseases have been responsible for 20-30% of the infant's deaths worldwide and constitute approximately 25% of the global economic burden for diseases. The increasing economic burden of genetic diseases can be reduced by focusing on gene therapeutics supported by biomarker study, lifestyle modification, and disease screening methods that enable early detection. Furthermore, the increasing environmental factors, such as chemical factors, radioactive factors, and biological factors, has elevated the mutation rate, which elevated the need for the development of best gene therapeutic procedures, personalized medicine, and diagnostic procedures with less turnaround time.



Several conglomerate companies and startups based out of the developed countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, France, and Canada, among others, have been making significant investments in the field of life sciences to develop promising gene therapy procedures to promote global health. The advent of CRISPR technology has transformed the field of genome editing by reducing the turnaround time and complexity, enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and safety, and encouraged numerous innovations. Researchers demonstrated the potential applications of CRISPR technology to provide one-time gene therapy procedure for several genetic disorders, such as haemophilia, sickle cell anemia, and beta thalassemia, and cancers. Also, the CRISPR technology proved to repair genetic errors in an individual's DNA, treating the root cause of the disease. Many companies, such as CRISPR Therapeutics AG, are planning to initiate clinical trials in 2018 for the treatment of various genetic disorders.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the CRISPR technology market in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends and technological advancements of the market.The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products associated with the global CRISPR technology market, across different regions.



The global CRISPR technology market is segmented into three different parts namely by product, by application, and by region.The global market value was estimated using these three different approaches and was validated with one another.



The global CRISPR technology market is expected to reach $10.55 billion by 2027.



With the increasing demand for advancements in application specific products across the various segments of the CRISPR technology, the CRISPR technology market is expected to witness rapid growth in the future. Further, the swift expansion of the gene therapy procedures in the developed markets such as the U.S., Japan, Germany, and the U.K. is the key driver for growth of the CRISPR technology market. Moreover, the plasmids sub-segment dominated the global CRISPR technology market in 2017 in terms of products. However, the proteins sub segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The therapeutics and drug discovery application specific CRISPR technology witnessed the highest industry demand. Besides, the CRISPR technology specific to industrial biotech are also expected to witness impressive CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the region the global CRISPR technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).North America is the leading contributor to the global CRISPR technology market and contributed 39% of the global market values in 2017.



However, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.80% during the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific region.



The key players who have significant contributions to the global CRISPR technology market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Applied StemCell, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., Horizon Discovery plc, EdiGene, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., Genedata AG, GeneScript, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Oxford Genetics Ltd., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Synthego Corporation, System Biosciences, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, transOMIC technologies inc., and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Switzerland

• Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Singapore

• India

• RoW



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5381407



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-crispr-technology-market---analysis-and-forecast-2018-2027-300648987.html