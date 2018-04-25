Global CRISPR Technology Market 2018-2027: Market is Expected to Reach $10.55 Billion

The answers to the following key questions are answered in this report:

How did the CRISPR technology market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global CRISPR technology market?

What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain in this market?

How are the influencing factors will affect the industry attractiveness?

How the CRISPR technology is being utilized for the development of therapeutics?

How the investments by public & private companies, and government organizations will affect the global CRISPR technology market?

What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global CRISPR technology market in 2017?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2018- 2027?

What will be the growth rate of the CRISPR technology during the forecast period?

How will each segment of the global CRISPR technology market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027?

Which product segment, and application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the CRISPR technology market?

What are the major benefits of the implementation of CRISPR technology in different field of applications including biological research, agricultural biotech, industrial biotech, and therapeutics & drug discovery?

What is the market size of CRISPR technology in different countries of the world?

Which geographical region will contribute to the highest sales of CRISPR technology?

Who are the key players in the CRISPR technology market and what are their contributions?

The global CRISPR technology market is expected to reach $10.55 billion by 2027.



Every year, around 7.9 million children are born with genetic disorders, worldwide. Also, the genetic diseases have been responsible for 20-30% of the infant's deaths worldwide and constitute approximately 25% of the global economic burden for diseases. The increasing economic burden of genetic diseases can be reduced by focusing on gene therapeutics supported by biomarker study, lifestyle modification, and disease screening methods that enable early detection.



Furthermore, the increasing environmental factors, such as chemical factors, radioactive factors, and biological factors, has elevated the mutation rate, which elevated the need for the development of best gene therapeutic procedures, personalized medicine, and diagnostic procedures with less turnaround time.



Several conglomerate companies and startups based out of the developed countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, France, and Canada, among others, have been making significant investments in the field of life sciences to develop promising gene therapy procedures to promote global health.



The advent of CRISPR technology has transformed the field of genome editing by reducing the turnaround time and complexity, enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and safety, and encouraged numerous innovations. Researchers demonstrated the potential applications of CRISPR technology to provide one-time gene therapy procedure for several genetic disorders, such as haemophilia, sickle cell anemia, and beta thalassemia, and cancers.



Also, the CRISPR technology proved to repair genetic errors in an individual's DNA, treating the root cause of the disease. Many companies, such as CRISPR Therapeutics AG, are planning to initiate clinical trials in 2018 for the treatment of various genetic disorders.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the CRISPR technology market in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products associated with the global CRISPR technology market, across different regions. The global CRISPR technology market is segmented into three different parts namely by product, by application, and by region. The global market value was estimated using these three different approaches and was validated with one another.



With the increasing demand for advancements in application specific products across the various segments of the CRISPR technology, the CRISPR technology market is expected to witness rapid growth in the future. Further, the swift expansion of the gene therapy procedures in the developed markets such as the U.S., Japan, Germany, and the U.K. is the key driver for growth of the CRISPR technology market.



Moreover, the plasmids sub-segment dominated the global CRISPR technology market in 2017 in terms of products. However, the proteins sub segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The therapeutics and drug discovery application specific CRISPR technology witnessed the highest industry demand. Besides, the CRISPR technology specific to industrial biotech are also expected to witness impressive CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the region the global CRISPR technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading contributor to the global CRISPR technology market and contributed 39% of the global market values in 2017. However, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.80% during the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 CRISPR Technology Approach

1.3 Evolution of CRISPR Technology

1.4 CRISPR Technology: Areas of Interest

1.5 CRISPR Technology: Future Potential

1.6 Global Market

1.7 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints

2.5 Market Opportunities

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key Developments and Strategies

3.3 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.4 Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Collaborations

3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.6 Business Expansions, Awards, Recognitions, Certifications and Others

3.7 Industry Attractiveness

3.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Pipeline Analysis

4 Industry Insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Patent Analysis

4.3 Funding Scenario

4.3.1 Funding Scenario: Public Companies

4.3.2 Funding Scenario: Private Companies

4.3.3 Funding Scenario: Investments by Government Organizations

4.4 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.5 List of Regulatory Bodies

5 Global CRISPR Technology Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Designing Tools

5.3 Library

5.4 Control Kits

5.5 Plasmids

5.6 Vectors

5.7 Proteins

5.7.1 Cas9

5.7.2 Cpf1

5.7.3 Others

5.8 Grna

5.9 Others

6 Global CRISPR Technology Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Biological Research

6.3 Agricultural Biotech

6.4 Industrial Biotech

6.5 Therapeutics and Drug Discovery

7 Global CRISPR Technology Market, by Region

8 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Applied StemCell, Inc.

Cellecta, Inc.

Corporate Summary

Dharmacon, Inc.

DiaCarta, Inc.

EdiGene, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

GeneScript

Genedata AG

Global Presence

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc.

Mirus Bio LLC

New England Biolabs

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Genetics Ltd.

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corporation (A Subsidiary of Merck KGaA)

Synthego Corporation

System Biosciences, LLC

Takara Bio USA Inc. (A Subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc.)

Inc. (A Subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc.) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

TransOMIC technologies inc.

