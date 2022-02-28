Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market to 2027 - by Test, End-User and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Care Diagnostics Market Research Report by Test, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market size was estimated at USD 756.73 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 888.70 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.80% to reach USD 2,382.80 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Critical Care Diagnostics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Test, the market was studied across Coagulation Testing, Flow Cytometry, Hematology, Immunoproteins, Microbial and Infectious Diseases, and Routine & Special Chemistry.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Emergency Rooms, Intensive Care Units, and Operation Rooms.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Critical Care Diagnostics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Atlas Medical LLC, Bayer Healthcare AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioMerieux, Inc., Biosave, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Covance Inc, Danaher Corporation, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, General Electric Company, Horiba, Ltd, Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc., Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Medtronic Plc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Omron Corporation, Orsense LTD, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and WerfenLife, S.A..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for rapid diagnosis and treatment

5.1.1.2. Rising geriatric population worldwide

5.1.1.3. Rapidly incorporated new technologies

5.1.1.4. Growth in data management and connectivity to Electronic Health Record (EHR)

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of diagnostics tools

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Government activities and support for implementing critical care diagnostics

5.1.3.2. Rising remote communications between diagnostics and laboratories

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Critical Care Diagnostics Market, by Test

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Coagulation Testing

6.3. Flow Cytometry

6.4. Hematology

6.5. Immunoproteins

6.6. Microbial and Infectious Diseases

6.7. Routine & Special Chemistry



7. Critical Care Diagnostics Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Emergency Rooms

7.3. Intensive Care Units

7.4. Operation Rooms



8. Americas Critical Care Diagnostics Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Critical Care Diagnostics Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Critical Care Diagnostics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Abbott Laboratories

12.2. Alere, Inc.

12.3. Atlas Medical LLC

12.4. Bayer Healthcare AG

12.5. Beckman Coulter Inc.

12.6. Becton, Dickinson & Company

12.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.8. BioMerieux, Inc.

12.9. Biosave

12.10. Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

12.11. Covance Inc

12.12. Danaher Corporation

12.13. EKF Diagnostics

12.14. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

12.15. General Electric Company

12.16. Horiba, Ltd

12.17. Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc.

12.18. Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd

12.19. Medtronic Plc.

12.20. Nova Biomedical Corporation

12.21. Omron Corporation

12.22. Orsense LTD

12.23. Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

12.24. Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

12.25. Sysmex Corporation

12.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.27. WerfenLife, S.A.



13. Appendix

