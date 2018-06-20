Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Analysis 2017-2023: Market Size is Expected to Surpass $100+ Billion

The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market size is expected to reach $102.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the CIP market are growing incidences of security breaches and cyber-attacks, stringent government regulations and growing investments into smart grid technologies. Security of a nation's asset is vital; therefore, cyberspace security is of utmost importance.

Rising concerns pertaining the threats such as cutting off clean water, power, transportation, and emergency supplies, and as a result, disrupting nations, is expected to be major concerns for the market growth. High cost of implementation and issues pertaining to the implementation of comprehensive security solutions in distributed facilities are some the vital challenges for Critical Infrastructure Protection market.

Additionally, factors such as complexities involved in the deployment of security infrastructure and the lack of interoperability between security systems are the factors that limit the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report



Based on type, the Critical Infrastructure Protection market segments the market into Technologies and Services.

The Security Technologies market is segmented into Physical Security, Network Security, Building Management Systems, Radars & Vehicle Identification Management, Secure Communication, and Others.

Services are further segmented into Risk Management Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, and Maintenance & Support Services.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Energy & Power, Government & Defense, Transportation, BFSI, Telecom & IT, and Others.

Key companies profiled in the report include



Airbus Group

BAE Systems Plc

DXC Technology

General Dynamics Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hexagon AB

Raytheon Company

Thales Group S.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market



4. Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by End User



5. Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Region



6. Competitive Study



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g7hwt6/global_critical?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-critical-infrastructure-protection-market-analysis-2017-2023-market-size-is-expected-to-surpass-100-billion-300669389.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

