Global Critical Power & Cooling Industry
Feb 17, 2020, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Power and Cooling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.5%. UPS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.4 Billion by the year 2025, UPS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$512.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$438.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, UPS will reach a market size of US$627.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; AC Power Corp. (Preen); Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.; Asetek A/S; Connexa Energy; Critical Power Products & Services, LLC; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Eaton Corporation; Falcon Electric, Inc.; General Electric Company; Ics Cool Energy Limited; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.; Piller Group GmbH; Riello Elettronica Group; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Socomec Group; SPX Corporation; Stulz; Vertiv Company; Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.
