Global CRM Outsourcing Market 2018-2022: Nearshoring and Growing Captive Operations in Emerging Countries

The global CRM outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2018-2022.



Global CRM Outsourcing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is the advent of big data and analytics services. A large number of firms depend on analytics services to transform unstructured data into structured data that are gathered from various online channels. They use advanced analytical CRM tools and CRM solutions such as predictive analytics, which helps them to understand the pattern related to business and consumer behaviors.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing need for large-scale client management. The demand for maintaining a proficient CRM process has become a critical part of strategic decision-making for organizations worldwide. CRM helps in maintaining a detailed database about the company's customer base and brings in repeat business.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is shortage of domain expertise. With the shrinking of the available talent pool in developed economies, acquiring and retaining high-quality talent has become critical to a service providers' success.



Key vendors

Accenture

Cognizant

IBM

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Telecom & IT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Nearshoring and growing captive operations in emerging countries

The advent of big data and analytics services

Growing demand for social interaction

Rise of multi-country and centralized outsourcing models

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



