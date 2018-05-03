Global CRM Outsourcing Market 2018-2022: Nearshoring and Growing Captive Operations in Emerging Countries

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global CRM Outsourcing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global CRM outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2018-2022.
Global CRM Outsourcing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is the advent of big data and analytics services. A large number of firms depend on analytics services to transform unstructured data into structured data that are gathered from various online channels. They use advanced analytical CRM tools and CRM solutions such as predictive analytics, which helps them to understand the pattern related to business and consumer behaviors.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing need for large-scale client management. The demand for maintaining a proficient CRM process has become a critical part of strategic decision-making for organizations worldwide. CRM helps in maintaining a detailed database about the company's customer base and brings in repeat business.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is shortage of domain expertise. With the shrinking of the available talent pool in developed economies, acquiring and retaining high-quality talent has become critical to a service providers' success.
Key vendors
- Accenture
- Cognizant
- IBM
- Infosys
- HCL Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Telecom & IT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Nearshoring and growing captive operations in emerging countries
- The advent of big data and analytics services
- Growing demand for social interaction
- Rise of multi-country and centralized outsourcing models
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
