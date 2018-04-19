Global Crohn's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017-2026

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Crohn's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Crohn's Disease epidemiology, Crohn's Disease diagnosed patients, and Crohn's Disease treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Crohn's Disease derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Crohn's Disease, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Crohn's Disease market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Crohn's Disease prevalence, Crohn's Disease diagnosis rate, and Crohn's Disease treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Crohn's Disease: Disease Definition
2. Global Crohn's Disease Patient Flow
2A. Global Crohn's Disease Prevalence
2B. Global Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Crohn's Disease Treated Patients
3. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in the US
3A. Crohn's Disease Prevalence in the US
3B. Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Crohn's Disease Treated Patients in the US
4. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Crohn's Disease Prevalence in Europe
4B. Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Crohn's Disease Treated Patients in Europe
5. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Crohn's Disease Prevalence in Germany
5B. Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Crohn's Disease Treated Patients in Germany
6. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in France
6A. Crohn's Disease Prevalence in France
6B. Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Crohn's Disease Treated Patients in France
7. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Crohn's Disease Prevalence in Spain
7B. Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Crohn's Disease Treated Patients in Spain
8. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Crohn's Disease Prevalence in Italy
8B. Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Crohn's Disease Treated Patients in Italy
9. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in UK
9A. Crohn's Disease Prevalence in UK
9B. Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Crohn's Disease Treated Patients in UK
10. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Crohn's Disease Prevalence in Japan
10B. Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Crohn's Disease Treated Patients in Japan
