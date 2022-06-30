Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market| Increasing focus on farm mechanization to boost market growth| Evolving Opportunities with Abundant Robotics Inc. and Agrobot | Technavio

Jun 30, 2022, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Crop Harvesting Robots Market size is expected to grow by USD 1455.57 billion at a CAGR of 28.36% as per Technavio. The report extensively covers crop harvesting robots market segmentation by product (fruit and vegetable harvesting robots and grain harvesting robots) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The market is driven by the increasing focus on farm mechanization. In addition, the growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the crop harvesting robots market.
Machines are steadily replacing people in agriculture in various countries and have significantly reshaped the agricultural landscape. The productivity of the farm has a direct relationship with the efficient utilization of farm implements. Crop harvesting robots have been gaining popularity as an effective solution for harvesting across farms, greenhouses, and nurseries. They have widely been used as an effective solution for labor shortage problems during the harvesting season in various countries.
Some of the crop harvesting robots commonly used are lettuce harvesters, cucumber harvesters, wheat harvesters, barley harvesters, and sweet pepper harvesters. Thus, the increasing focus on farm mechanization will drive the demand for crop harvesting, thereby driving market growth.
Major Five Crop Harvesting Robots Companies:
- Abundant Robotics Inc.-Abundant Robotics Inc. is engaged in the design and development of robotics solutions for agricultural applications. The company offers robotic solutions for harvesting apples.
- Agrobot- Agrobot is engaged in the design and development of robotic solutions for agriculture. The company offers E series robots for harvesting strawberries. It is available with 24 independent robotic arms.
- Cerescon BV- Cerescon BV is engaged in the design and development of cultivation and harvesting solutions. The company offers Sparter, which is an asparagus harvesting robot.
- Dogtooth Technologies Ltd.- Dogtooth Technologies Ltd. is focused on the design and development of crop harvesting robots. The company offers fruit harvesting robots that are capable of autonomous navigation along crop rows, locating and picking ripe fruit, grading picked berries, and placing them directly into punnets.
- Energid Technologies Corp.- Energid Technologies Corp. has business operations under various segments such as software, services, and solutions. The company offers robotic solutions for citrus harvesting. It uses multiple low-cost picking mechanisms organized into a grid.
Crop Harvesting Robots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2025)
- Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Grain harvesting robots - size and forecast 2021-2025
Crop Harvesting Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025
|
Crop Harvesting Robots Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.36%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1455.57 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
26.16
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agrobot, Cerescon BV, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Dogtooth Technologies Ltd., Energid Technologies Corp., FFRobotics, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Harvest Automation, Harvest CROO Robotics, and Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Agricultural and farm machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 17: Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Grain harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 19: Grain harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Grain harvesting robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Agrobot
- Exhibit 43: Agrobot - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Agrobot - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Agrobot - Key offerings
- 10.4 Cerescon BV
- Exhibit 46: Cerescon BV - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Cerescon BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: Cerescon BV– Key news
- Exhibit 49: Cerescon BV - Key offerings
- 10.5 Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Dogtooth Technologies Ltd.
- 10.7 Energid Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 57: Energid Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Energid Technologies Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Energid Technologies Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 60: Energid Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 FFRobotics
- Exhibit 61: FFRobotics - Overview
- Exhibit 62: FFRobotics - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: FFRobotics - Key offerings
- 10.9 Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Harvest Automation
- Exhibit 67: Harvest Automation - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Harvest Automation - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Harvest Automation - Key offerings
- 10.11 Harvest CROO Robotics
- Exhibit 70: Harvest CROO Robotics - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Harvest CROO Robotics - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Harvest CROO Robotics - Key offerings
- 10.12 Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 77: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 79: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
