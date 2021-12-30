Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Likely to Cross a Value of USD 75000 Million by the End of 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Overview, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Crop Protection Chemical Market Overview, 2020-2026, gives a brief of the market, segmented by product type, by application, and by country.

The segmental analyses have been detailed into herbicide, insecticide, fungicides & bactericides, and others, in terms of products, and in terms of application, the market is classified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

These segments are analyzed country-wise and the report also covers a detailed discussion about the trends, rules, and regulation across the world.



The global crop protection chemical market witnessed a growth of 3.92%, historically. On the other side, with the increasing awareness about the toxicity of the chemicals, many governments have come forward to restrict the use of such pesticides.

With the excessive use of pesticides, traces of cancer, deformities in the immune system, hormonal imbalance, etc. have been studied in humans as well as wildlife. Even though these chemicals come with ample disadvantages, the market holds high potential, is likely to cross a value of USD 75000 Million by the end of 2026.



Herbicides are the crop protection chemicals that are generally used to kill weeds, lead the global crop protection market, and in the forecasted period, this segment is likely to record the highest anticipated CAGR.

The major advantage of the chemical herbicides is the cost reduction in weed removal which can be done manually otherwise. In general, the use of herbicides is said to be nontoxic to animals or humans, but when sprayed aerially, it can be fatal to the non-target plants too. In the year 2020, the segments of insecticides, and fungicides & bactericides, both held to a market value of more than USD 16100 Million each.



The modernization of the agricultural sector has been a major driver in the market of crop protection at the global level. In terms of application, the use of crop protection chemicals is high in the oilseed & pulse segment.

The major hurdle in the market growth is the need for a sustainable approach towards farming. This has given rise to innovation which is likely to bring in reforms in the agricultural practices, promising a better yield and being less toxic to nature.

It is already known that the excessive use of pesticides has become a hazard to human health, but also has given birth to super-weeds. Superweeds are the weeds or the unwanted plants that grow with the crops but have been tuned to the regular pesticides and now require more toxic formulas to kill.



Asia Pacific is the highest contributor to the crop protection chemical market. However, through the forecasted period, this region is likely to record the lowest anticipated growth rate among the major regions.

North America and Middle East & Africa are the two least contributing regions, which in the year 2020 accounted for quite less than 25% of the global market share.



Major companies mentioned: Adama Ltd., Basf SE, Bayer AG, Dow AgroSciences, FMC Corporation, Huapont Life Sciences, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta AG, UPL

This report would help you answer the following questions:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Crop Protection Chemical Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Crop Protection Chemical Market during the forecast period?

3. Which region outstands in the Global Crop Protection Chemical Market?

4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Crop Protection Chemical Market?

5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Crop Protection Chemical Market?

6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Crop Protection Chemical Market?

7. What are the major companies in the Global Crop Protection Chemical Market?



