Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Poised for Growth: Projected CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028

The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is all about the industry that makes and sells chemicals to protect crops from things like bugs, diseases, and weeds. These chemicals help farmers keep their crops healthy and grow more food. It's a big business with lots of companies involved, and it's important for making sure we have enough food to eat.

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market expected to grow from $87.6 billion in 2023 and will reach $114.7 billion by the end of 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 through 2028"

In farming, keeping crops safe from pests, diseases, and weeds is super important. That's where crop protection chemicals come in—they help farmers protect their crops so they can grow more food for us to eat. This report talks about how these chemicals are used, what kinds there are, and where they come from. It also looks at how the market for these chemicals is doing now and predicts how it will grow in the future. The report breaks down the market into different categories, like the type of chemicals used, how they're applied, and the kinds of crops they're used on.

Some Interesting Facts

More and more, technology is being used in farming to help apply crop protection chemicals better. In places like the U.S. and other rich countries, they're using drones and smart digital tools to spray the chemicals on crops and keep an eye on how they're doing. These digital tools also help farmers track pests and analyze data to manage them better.

Global crop protection chemicals market is driven by factors such as:

Rising Population and Growing Demand for Food: it's about more people being born and needing more food to eat. As the number of people increases, so does the need for food because there are more mouths to feed. This means farmers must work harder to produce more food to make sure everyone has enough to eat. Actions by Governmental and Regulatory Organizations.: Governmental and regulatory organizations take actions to make rules and ensure everyone follows them. These rules cover different areas like safety, protecting the environment, keeping the economy stable, and looking after people's well-being. They create laws and guidelines to control industries, make sure everyone plays fair, and keep things transparent. They might do things like passing laws, checking if businesses are following the rules, giving out licenses, and punishing those who break the rules. These actions are important because they keep things organized, ensure everyone follows the rules, and make sure everyone is treated fairly. Technological Advances.: are basically improvements or new inventions in technology that make things easier, faster, or better. They could be completely new ideas, upgrades to existing stuff, or finding new ways to use technology. These advancements happen in lots of areas like medicine, phones, energy, and farming. For instance, think about the internet, smartphones, renewable energy, or smart machines like those that use artificial intelligence. These advancements are important because they push us forward, make life better, and change how we do things. Increased Demand for Environmentally Friendly Solutions: More people want things that are good for the environment. This means using stuff like renewable energy, cutting down on pollution, recycling, and making products that break down naturally. People are thinking more about things like climate change and pollution, so they're choosing options that are better for the planet. This is making industries come up with more eco-friendly choices because that's what people want. Emerging Market: an emerging market in the crop protection chemicals industry is a place where there's increasing demand for these chemicals because the economy is growing quickly, and farming is getting more advanced. In these places, farmers are making more money, using modern farming methods, and realizing the importance of protecting their crops from pests and diseases. This creates a big opportunity for companies that make and sell these chemicals to grow their businesses and attract new customers. Integrated Pest Management for Agriculture's Sustainable Intensification: Integrated Pest Management (IPM) for Agriculture's Sustainable Intensification is a farming method that boosts crop productivity while being gentle on the environment. Instead of relying too much on harmful chemicals, farmers use clever strategies like rotating crops, inviting helpful insects, and picking resistant crops to control pests and diseases. The aim is to produce more food without harming nature, ensuring farms can thrive for years to come. This is crucial as we need more food but also need to safeguard our environment.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $84.3 billion Market Size Forecast $114.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Type, Form, Source, Application Technique, Crop Type, and Region Regions covered North America; Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and South America Countries covered China, the U.S., India, Russia, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina Key Market Drivers • Rising Population and Growing Demand for Food • Actions by Governmental and Regulatory Organizations • Technological Advances • Increased Demand for Environmentally Friendly Solutions • Emerging Market • Integrated Pest Management for Agriculture's Sustainable Intensification

Segmentation Analysis

In terms of type- The market is divided into different types of crop protection chemicals, including herbicides for weeds, insecticides for bugs, fungicides for diseases, and other types for various purposes.

In terms of form-The market is categorized based on the form of crop protection chemicals, which can either be liquid or in a dry/solid form.

In terms of source-The market is divided by the source of crop protection chemicals, which are either synthetic or natural/biobased.

In terms of application technique-The market is categorized based on how crop protection chemicals are applied, including foliage spray, granular application, seed treatment, and other methods.

In terms of crop type-The market is classified based on the types of crops that the protection chemicals are used on, including cereal and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseed and pulses, and other crops.

In terms of region type-The market is categorized by region, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World.

This report on global crop protection chemicals market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The estimated market size of the liquid crystal polymer market will be $ 114,719.7 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.5%. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market? Increasing Demand for Food Grain

Actions Made by Governmental and Regulatory Organizations What segments are covered in the market?

The market is segmented based on type, source, form, application technique, crop type, and region. Segmentation based on type, the market is segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. Based on form, the market is segmented into liquid and dry/solid. Based on source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural/biobased . Based on application technique, the market is segmented into foliage spray, granular application, seed treatment, and others. Based on crop type, the market is segmented into cereal and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseed and pulses, and others. Regional estimates and forecasts comprise North America , Europe , Middle East & Africa , Asia-Pacific , and South America . By crop type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The cereal and grains segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2028. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to the highest agricultural tradition, population, and presence of many players in this region.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ADAMA

BASF SE

BAYER AG

CHR. HANSEN A/S

CORTEVA

FMC CORP.

NUFARM

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

SYNGENTA

UPL

