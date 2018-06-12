Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size Worth US$ 330 Billion by 2021 - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicide, Insecticide, and Others), Form, Crop Type, And Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global crop protection chemicals market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be over US$ 330 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Crop protection chemicals are used to protect crops against various pests as a necessary measure in agricultural sector. Crop protection is a science and practice of managing plant diseases, weeds, and other pests (vertebrate and invertebrate) that damage agricultural trees and crops. Crop protection chemicals are used to protect pests and weeds from destroying crops, and to add more nutrients to soil.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Market Dynamics

Rising demand to ensure availability of food to meet demand of growing population across the globe is a key factor is expected to lead to increasing utilization of crops protection chemicals. In addition, there has been significant drop in amount of land being used for agricultural practices in emerging economics, and this would create additional burden on agriculture sector in other regions to significantly increase crop production.

Increasing construction activities in residential, industrial, and infrastructure sectors has led to decrease in arable land in countries across the globe. As a result of limited land, potential diseases, insect, pest, and rodent attacks, it is necessary to ensure measures are taken to protect the crops and to obtain maximum yield. In addition, increasing farming of biofuel crops in various developed as well as developing countries, clubbed with need to protect these crops are some major factors expected to drive growth of the market. Biofuels are sourced from energy crops such as wheat, soybean, corn, rapeseed, sugarcane, etc. to reduce dependency on conventional fuels.

Rising health awareness among individuals has created rising shift in preference towards organically grown food grains and crops, and products containing such ingredients, which is expected to hamper growth of the global crop protection chemicals market to a certain extent.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global crop protection chemicals market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global crop protection chemicals market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, form, crop type, and region. The product type segment includes herbicide, fungicide, insecticide, and others. The form segment includes liquid and solid. The crop type segment includes cotton, fruits & vegetables, cereals, rice, maize, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type: The fungicide segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 5%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the product type segments.

By Form: The liquid segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 5%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the form segments.

By Crop Type: The cereals segment is expected to account for highest revenue share among the crop type segments, registering a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period.

By Region: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global crop protection chemicals market in 2017, and is estimated to record CAGR of over 4% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global crop protection chemicals market includes profiles of major companies such as BASF SE, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Bayer Crop Science AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, DowDuPont Inc. (E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and The Dow Chemical Co.), FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Monsanto Company, and American Vanguard Corporation (AMVAC Chemical Corporation).

The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global crop protection chemicals market for 2017-2026.

