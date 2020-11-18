Global Cross-Border Telemedicine in the Age of COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudHospital Inc, based in Seoul, South Korea, has launched a proprietary cross-border telemedicine service with access to some of the world's top doctors in all major specialties, as well as general medicine and cosmetics surgery. CloudHospital represents some of the best hospitals and doctors with close to three thousand doctors around the world, close to three hundred hospitals and clinics, and over 1300 specialties from top medical services providing countries such as South Korea, India, Turkey, Thailand, UAE, Spain, Israel, Germany, Bulgaria, Poland, Singapore, Macedonia, Czech Republic, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan and the USA.

Patients can conveniently browse and book online from the convenience of their home or office with 24/7/365 dedicated support from CloudHospital's experience staff. CloudHospital's proprietary video conferencing system provides ease of use and high definition visuals to facilitate the telemedicine process, which is destined to become more widely used due to the current world-wide travel restrictions underway in many countries due to COVID-19.

CloudHospital's CEO and founder, Suleyman Nazarov, believes there is tremendous unmet need for his company's services and that his team is ready to fulfill the needs of patients around the world who may benefit from the services his company provides. Suleyman adds that "Due to the lock-downs and imposed travel restrictions and necessary inconveniences, CloudHospital can help ease the bottlenecks at hospitals and clinics with telemedicine technology that delivers quality primary and secondary health care to the global population by the most trusted and able providers around the world". His team is comprised of many experts from their respective field but most importantly, many with deep experience in the healthcare servicing sector who contributes to making CloudHospital truly user friendly and an effective resource online for anyone interested in improving their health or even for those looking to maximize their aesthetics through cosmetics procedures.

CloudHospital was started in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea, to meet the growing demand for the best medical services regardless of where the patients and doctors are located. In short, CloudHospital obliterates the traditional boundaries that have limited the best solutions to reach a wider audience. With proprietary technology solutions, CloudHospital aims to lead the newly identified sector with a robust back-end software platform and a staff with relevant experience in the medical field. www.icloudhospital.com

