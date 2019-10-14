Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising market worldwide is projected to grow by US$260 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.7%. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$171.9 Billion by the year 2025, Smartphones will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smartphones will reach a market size of US$8.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 4INFO, Inc.; AdColony, Inc.; Amobee, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; Facebook, Inc.; Google AdMob; InMobi; Microsoft Corporation; Verizon Communications, Inc.; Verizon Communications, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Smartphones (Platform) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Smartphones (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Tablets (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Tablets (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Desktops (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Desktops (Platform) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Smart Televisions (Platform) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Smart Televisions (Platform) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Search (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Search (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Native Social (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Native Social (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Display (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Display (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Video (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Video (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: SMS (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: SMS (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Audio (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Audio (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 23: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$

Million in the United States by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 24: United States Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: United States Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 27: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Analysis

in Canada in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 28: Canadian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Canadian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Market for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 35: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 36: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 39: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 42: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2019 and

2025

Table 43: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 45: French Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 46: French Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: French Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 49: German Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 50: German Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: German Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 53: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 54: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Italian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Italian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 57: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 58: United Kingdom Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: United Kingdom Market for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: United Kingdom Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 61: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Analysis

in Spain in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 62: Spanish Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Spanish Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 65: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$

Million in Russia by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 66: Russian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Russian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Russian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 69: Rest of Europe Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 70: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Rest

of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2019

and 2025

Table 71: Rest of Europe Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 72: Rest of Europe Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2019 VS

2025

Table 77: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 79: Australian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 80: Australian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Australian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 83: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Analysis

in India in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 84: Indian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Indian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 87: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 90: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform:

2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 95: Latin American Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 96: Latin American Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019

and 2025

Table 97: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 98: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025

Table 99: Latin American Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 100: Latin American Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 101: Argentinean Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 102: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2019

and 2025

Table 103: Argentinean Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 104: Argentinean Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 105: Brazilian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 106: Brazilian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 108: Brazilian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 109: Mexican Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 110: Mexican Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 112: Mexican Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 113: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 114: Rest of Latin America Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rest of Latin America Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Rest of Latin America Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 117: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 118: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and

2025

Table 119: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 120: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 123: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 124: Iranian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: Iranian Market for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 126: Iranian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 127: Israeli Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 128: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2019 and

2025

Table 129: Israeli Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 130: Israeli Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 131: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 132: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in

Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2019

and 2025

Table 133: Saudi Arabian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Saudi Arabian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 135: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 136: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 138: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 139: Rest of Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 140: Rest of Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 141: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 142: Rest of Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 143: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$

Million in Africa by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 144: African Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: African Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: African Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



4INFO

ADCOLONY, INC.

AMOBEE, INC.

APPLE, INC.

FACEBOOK, INC.

GOOGLE ADMOB

INMOBI PTE

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

