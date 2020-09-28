Global Crossed-Linked Polyethylene (PEX) Market Analysis 2020 with Company Profiles of Key Players Including ExxonMobil Corporation, Solvay, The Dow Chemical Company, Zimmer Inc and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), Technology (PEXa, PEXb, PEXc), Application (Wires & Cables, Plumbing, Automotive, Others), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market is mainly driven by the growing automotive industry and the growing need for plastic pipes in the solar industry. The PEX market is driven by its usage in demanding and dynamic applications in the power industry as well. PEX has also become a preferred option for use in the water plumbing application because of its flexibility. Moreover, installing PEX is much less labor-intensive than the traditional pipes since fewer connections and fittings are needed in a PEX installation. There are a large number of regional players competing for the regional market share, which is contributing to the competitive rivalry among major players.



HDPE is expected to be the largest type of PEX used globally in terms of both value and volume. Cross-linked HDPE is used in pipes and tubing in the plumbing segment. The excellent combination of properties makes HDPE an ideal material for diverse applications in various industries. HDPE pipe is extensively used in numerous applications such as the construction of pipelines for the transportation of water and gases as it offers quick installation, flexibility, and are lightweight and low cost. HDPE pipes are also frequently used for the transfer of liquids in the agriculture sector. Their properties make them suitable for use in the construction and industrial sectors.



Wires & cables is the largest application of PEX. PEX exhibits high resistance to flame and heat deformation, which makes it suitable for wires & cables. Cross-linking adds brilliant dielectric properties to polyethylene, which is resilient to flow and permanent deformation above the softening point. Expanding transmission & distribution lines in the electrical & communication industry in developing countries is driving the market. Automotive is the fastest-growing application of PEX, as cross-linked LDPE is extensively used in automotive cables and wires.



The PEX market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. APAC leads the global PEX market in terms of value and volume The increasing demand for PEX in the plumbing, wires & cables, and automotive applications in China, Japan, and Australia is driving the market in APAC. Moreover, increased investment by the government to produce green and clean energy by the installation of solar power plants and windmill-powered plants is expected to drive the demand for wires & cables, which eventually drives the PEX market in the region. Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of different types, end-user of the PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market gathered through secondary research.



The PEX market has been segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. This report forecasts its market size until 2025. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the PEX market. The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the PEX market along with opportunities and challenges. The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the market.



Companies Mentioned

3H Vinacom Co. Ltd.

Arkema

Armacell

Borealis AG

Charloma Inc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Falcone Specialities AG

Hanwha Solutions/Chemical Corporation

Hdc Hyundai Ep

Hibco Plastics Inc.

Janco Inc.

Kkalpana Group

Lyondellbasell

Nouryon

Polylink Polymers ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Polyone Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Sabic

Saco Aei Polymers

Sankhla Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Silon S.R.O.

Solvay

The Dow Chemical Company

Zhejiang Wanma Macromolecule Material Co. Ltd

Zimmer Inc.

