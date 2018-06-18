NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Crosslinked Polyethylene
Polyethylene is a polymer, which is formed by crosslinking polymer bonds. The crosslinking is done by heating the polymer; the bonds that are formed after this process are strong and has many advantages both physically and chemically.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439241
Technavio's analysts forecast the global crosslinked polyethylene market will post a revenue of almost USD 7863 million by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global crosslinked polyethylene market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Crosslinked Polyethylene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Akzo Nobel
• Arkema
• DowDupont
• Hanwha Group
• LyondellBasell Industries
• Solvay
Market driver
• Low cost of crosslinked polyethylene
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Fluctuations in raw material prices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increased demand for crosslinked HDPE
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439241
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-crosslinked-polyethylene-market-will-post-a-revenue-of-almost-usd-7863-million-by-2022-300667783.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article