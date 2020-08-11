Global Crosslinking Agents Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crosslinking Agents estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Amino, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Isocyanate segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Crosslinking Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Aziridine Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Aziridine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$586.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$714.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aditya Birla Chemicals ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Allnex

ANGUS Chemical Company

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DowDupont Inc.

DSM Coating Resins

Elantas GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Incorez Limited

INEOS Group Ltd.

Lord Corporation

MEL Chemicals Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Nagase AmeriCA Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Shanghai Sisheng Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Zealchem Co., Ltd.

Stahl Holdings BV

super urecoat industries

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Crosslinking Agent Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Crosslinking Agents Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Crosslinking Agents Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Crosslinking Agents Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Amino (Chemistry) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Amino (Chemistry) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Amino (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Isocyanate (Chemistry) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Isocyanate (Chemistry) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Isocyanate (Chemistry) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Aziridine (Chemistry) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Aziridine (Chemistry) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Aziridine (Chemistry) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Carbodiimide (Chemistry) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Carbodiimide (Chemistry) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Carbodiimide (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Amine (Chemistry) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Amine (Chemistry) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Amine (Chemistry) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Amide (Chemistry) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Amide (Chemistry) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Amide (Chemistry) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Decorative (Paints & Coating Application) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Decorative (Paints & Coating Application) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Decorative (Paints & Coating Application) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Industrial (Paints & Coating Application) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Industrial (Paints & Coating Application) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 30: Industrial (Paints & Coating Application) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Crosslinking Agent Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Crosslinking Agents Market in the United States by

Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Crosslinking Agents Market in the United States by

Paints & Coating Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Review

by Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Crosslinking Agents Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Review

by Paints & Coating Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Crosslinking Agents Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Paints & Coating Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Crosslinking Agents: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Crosslinking Agents Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Crosslinking Agents Market Share Analysis by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Crosslinking Agents: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paints & Coating

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Crosslinking Agents Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Crosslinking Agents Market Share Analysis by

Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Crosslinking Agents Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Crosslinking Agents Market by Chemistry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Crosslinking Agents Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Crosslinking Agents Market by Paints &

Coating Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Crosslinking Agent Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Crosslinking Agents Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Crosslinking Agents Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Crosslinking Agents Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 59: Crosslinking Agents Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2020-2027



Table 62: Crosslinking Agents Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Paints & Coating Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Crosslinking Agents Market in France by Chemistry:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Crosslinking Agents Market Share Analysis by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Crosslinking Agents Market in France by Paints &

Coating Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Crosslinking Agents Market Share Analysis by

Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Crosslinking Agents Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Crosslinking Agents Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Crosslinking Agents Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Crosslinking Agents Market by Chemistry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Crosslinking Agents Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Crosslinking Agents Market by Paints &

Coating Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Crosslinking Agents: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Crosslinking Agents Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Analysis by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Crosslinking Agents: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paints &

Coating Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Crosslinking Agents Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Analysis by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Review by

Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Crosslinking Agents Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Review by

Paints & Coating Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Crosslinking Agents Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Paints & Coating Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Crosslinking Agents Market in Russia by Chemistry:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Crosslinking Agents Market in Russia by Paints &

Coating Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 101: Crosslinking Agents Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Crosslinking Agents Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Paints & Coating Application: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Crosslinking Agents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Crosslinking Agents Market in Asia-Pacific by

Chemistry: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Analysis by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Crosslinking Agents Market in Asia-Pacific by Paints &

Coating Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Analysis by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Crosslinking Agents Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Crosslinking Agents Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Paints &

Coating Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Review by

Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Crosslinking Agents Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 125: Indian Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Review by

Paints & Coating Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Crosslinking Agents Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Paints & Coating Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Crosslinking Agents Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 129: Crosslinking Agents Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Crosslinking Agents Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Paints &

Coating Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2012-2019



Table 132: Crosslinking Agents Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Crosslinking Agents:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Crosslinking Agents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Crosslinking Agents Market

Share Analysis by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Crosslinking Agents:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paints &

Coating Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Crosslinking Agents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Crosslinking Agents Market

Share Analysis by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Crosslinking Agents Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Crosslinking Agents Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Crosslinking Agents Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Crosslinking Agents Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Crosslinking Agents Market by

Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 145: Latin American Crosslinking Agents Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Crosslinking Agents Market by Paints &

Coating Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 149: Crosslinking Agents Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2020-2027



Table 152: Crosslinking Agents Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Paints & Coating Application: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Crosslinking Agents Market in Brazil by Chemistry:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Crosslinking Agents Market Share Analysis

by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Crosslinking Agents Market in Brazil by Paints &

Coating Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Crosslinking Agents Market Share Analysis

by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Crosslinking Agents Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Crosslinking Agents Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Crosslinking Agents Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Crosslinking Agents Market in Rest of Latin America

by Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Crosslinking Agents Market

Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Crosslinking Agents Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paints & Coating

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Crosslinking Agents Market in Rest of Latin America

by Paints & Coating Application: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Crosslinking Agents Market

Share Breakdown by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Crosslinking Agents Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

by Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Crosslinking Agents Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Crosslinking Agents Historic Market

by Paints & Coating Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Crosslinking Agents Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Paints & Coating

Application for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Crosslinking Agents: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Crosslinking Agents Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Crosslinking Agents Market Share Analysis by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Crosslinking Agents: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paints & Coating

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Crosslinking Agents Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Crosslinking Agents Market Share Analysis by

Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 188: Crosslinking Agents Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2020-2027



Table 191: Crosslinking Agents Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Paints & Coating Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Crosslinking Agents Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Crosslinking Agents Market by

Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Crosslinking Agents Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Crosslinking Agents Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Crosslinking Agents Market by Paints &

Coating Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Crosslinking Agents Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Crosslinking Agents Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 201: Crosslinking Agents Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Crosslinking Agents Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Paints & Coating Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Crosslinking Agents Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2012-2019



Table 204: Crosslinking Agents Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Crosslinking Agents Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Crosslinking Agents Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Crosslinking Agents Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Paints & Coating Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Crosslinking Agents Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Crosslinking Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Crosslinking Agents Market in Africa by Chemistry:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Crosslinking Agents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Paints & Coating Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 215: Crosslinking Agents Market in Africa by Paints &

Coating Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 216: African Crosslinking Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Paints & Coating Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899311/?utm_source=PRN



